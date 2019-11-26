WINCHESTER — A man accused of setting a fire outside the Relax Inn said Satan was his co-conspirator.
The fire was reported to authorities at 12:33 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the motel at 2645 Valley Ave., according to Fire Marshal Jeremy Wade Luttrell's criminal complaint. He said the approximately eight-foot wide fire was about 10 feet from the hotel office, where the hotel manager and his family live.
Luttrell wrote that firefighters found a man, identified by police as Christopher DeHaven Curry, sitting by the fire. They said he admitted to setting the fire. "When asked why he started the fire, he stated that he started it because of his religion and that the devil made him do it," Luttrell said.
Luttrell, who didn't return an email on Monday, wrote that an emergency custody order was issued for Curry and he was taken to Winchester Medical Center. The order allows a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others to be held for up to eight hours for a psychiatric examination.
While at the hospitalm, Luttrell wrote that he interviewed Curry who had been staying at the motel. He said Curry confessed to pulling a mattress and head board from a storage shed at the motel and setting it on fire with gasoline. "The fire completely burned the mattress and headboard and also melted the electric meter that was on the side of the office building," Luttrell said.
The 29-year-old Curry's criminal record includes convictions for assault, cocaine distribution and grand larceny. He was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center without bond on Monday night.
The devil made me do it? He's obviously a member of The Church of What's Happening Now!
