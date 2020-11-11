WINCHESTER — A homeless man is accused of setting fire to a pallet and two dumpsters on Oct. 16.
Steven Scott Smallwood, 54, was arrested and charged with arson on Monday. He is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on March 24. Smallwood was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night.
The first fire was was reported at 10:45 p.m. and involved a pallet outside the Apple Jax ReSale flea market at 1145 Berryville Ave., according to Fire Marshal Jeremy Wade Luttrell's criminal complaint. He wrote that witnesses saw a man lying near the burning pallet, but the man was gone when firefighters arrived.
At 11:30 p.m., firefighters were called back to the flea market for two dumpsters on fire. Luttrell said Smallwood was seen nearby and denied starting the fires when questioned by police.
Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 17, Luttrell said firefighters responded to 715 Fort Collier Road about a small fire on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, Luttrell wrote that they found Smallwood by a burnt pile of trash that was still hot. Smallwood, who Luttrell said was uncooperative, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. On Oct. 19, Luttrell said he reviewed surveillance video from the East Gate Shopping Center at 1131 Berryville Ave. that showed Smallwood starting the dumpster and pallet fires.
