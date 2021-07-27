WINCHESTER — A man suspected of trying to burn down the home of a woman during a custody dispute on July 19 is wanted by police.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at 12:17 a.m. to a domestic dispute at a home on Fishel Road, according to a search warrant affidavit from Assistant Fire Marshal Eric S. Rinker of the county Fire and Rescue Department. He wrote that the woman said Blake Adam Donaldson, with whom she has a child, banged on windows and demanded to be let in to see the child. While deputies searched for Donaldson, they used a garden hose to extinguish a small fire under the deck of the home. Rinker said he determined that someone moved items under the deck and set them on fire.
"I have ruled out all accidental ignition sources," Rinker wrote. "A portable, handheld ignition source was used."
Rinker said while he was interviewing the woman, Donaldson called her, but she didn't answer. Rinker said the woman then showed him texts from Donaldson from earlier that night in which Donaldson said he could see her moving around the home.
Fire Marshal and Deputy Chief S. Mark Showers said in a Monday email that there are outstanding warrants for Donaldson, who remained at large Monday night. The 36-year-old Donaldson's criminal record includes convictions for assaulting a police officer, eluding police, illegally attempting to possess a firearm, breaking and entering, destruction of property, grand larceny, the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years and hit and run.
Anyone with information on Donaldson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-662-6162 or the Fire and Rescue Department at 540-665-6350.
