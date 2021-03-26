WINCHESTER — A homeless man who set several small fires has been convicted of arson.
In Winchester General District Court on Wednesday, Steven Scott Smallwood received a six-month sentence with three months suspended. He set fire to a pallet and two dumpsters outside the Apple Jax ReSale flea market at 1145 Berryville Ave. on Oct. 16. The pallet fire was reported at 10:45 p.m. Firefighters responded at 11:30 p.m. for the dumpster fires. No one was injured in any of the fires.
Smallwood was arrested at 2 a.m. on Oct. 17 after firefighters responded to a small sidewalk fire at 715 Fort Collier Road. Surveillance video was later reviewed and it showed Smallwood starting the fires outside the flea market.
The 55-year-old Smallwood’s criminal record includes numerous convictions for public intoxication.
