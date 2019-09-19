WINCHESTER — For the second year, the Winchester Arts & Music Festival offers the community a chance to experience the healing power of art, music and dance.
Taking time to participate in a dance class, paint a picture, sing in a choir, play an instrument or write a poem can be healing to the soul.
“Everybody is over stressed,” said Margot Gotzmann, owner of Fellowship of the Sip on the Loudoun Street Mall and the creative force behind the festival. “But you can be courageous and select something more for yourself and for your life satisfaction.”
The festival is sponsored by the Fellowship of the Sip, the Handley Regional Library System and the Shenandoah Arts Council. The festival is free and the public is welcome. “We are trying to integrate the community,” Gotzmann said.
This is the second year for the festival. Because of scheduling, the festival was offered in two parts this year: seminars on storytelling and movie making were held Sept. 7 at Handley Library. And beginning Friday, there’s a full schedule of events that take place over the weekend and continue into Monday evening.
Organizers started preparing for this year’s festival the moment the first festival was finished. They formed a nonprofit, called Arts & Hearts Association, which nicely shortens to “AHA” because “everyone should have an AHA moment in life,” Gotzmann said.
This weekend’s events begin at 10 a.m. Friday with a reception in the Benham Gallery of Handley Library prior to the 10:30 a.m. opening of the visual arts exhibition called Insights: The Healing Power of Art. The exhibition is a joint project with the festival’s newest partner, The Shenandoah Arts Council.
Handley Library is a great venue for the art exhibit, Gotzmann said. Not only is it an inclusive place where everyone is welcome, it’s also a beautiful building.
Last year, patrons said they liked seeing artwork hanging in the library, said Barbara Dickinson, executive director of Friends of Handley Regional Library.
Patrons can enjoy the art and then “anyone who feels so moved” can write down their reaction to a work of art so it can be shared with the artist, Gotzmann said. Artists often don’t know what people think of their work so this dialog will give them insight into their creations.
At 1 p.m. Friday in the library, Kim and Jim Cary will offer a concert and workshop on world folk music by playing mandolin, banjo, fiddle and many more instruments. If time allows they will demonstrate how to make instruments from bamboo, gourds and bones. “They allow people — especially children — to play the instruments,” Gotzmann said.
The Carys are just one of several musical performances over the weekend. The Jack Dunlap Band will play at 6 p.m. Friday in the library and pianist Lynne Mackey will give a concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church on Boscawen Street.
“I was amazed by her skill and her ability to explain and talk about her music,” Gotzmann said of the first time she heard Mackey play. The women soon formed a friendship, and Mackey is now vice president of the board of AHA.
At noon Saturday, a seminar on Singing as a Healing Modality will be held in the library. Darlene Taylor, a classically trained singer from Western Michigan University, will demonstrate how singing and vocal exercises benefits in physical, emotional and social health.
“It’s for everybody, not just singers,” Gotzmann said. “It’s for everyone who wants to use singing for healing.”
The festival concludes at 6 p.m. Monday at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center with a seminar on Dancing and Moving for Healing that offers an introduction to healing movement. Anyone who attends will receive free dance lessons from Social Graces Ballroom Dance Studios.
See details on the programs at www.arts-and-hearts.org
The full schedule for this weekend is as follows:
Friday
• 10 to 10:30 a.m. — opening of the second part of the festival — Benham Gallery and Lower Lobby at the Handley Library
• 10:30 to 11 a.m. — opening of the visual arts exhibition — Insights: The Healing Power of Art organized by Shenandoah Arts Council and Arts & Hearts Association — introduction to the event of dialogue between the exhibition participants, their works and people who would like to respond in an artistic way — ShenArts and AHA representatives presentation — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Music Therapy for New Audiences — seminar speakers: Bronwen Landless and Margot Gotzmann — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Let’s Play Together — healing instruments for families and communities — Kim and Jimbo Cary — concert and workshop — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Harmony Works — workshop and concert by Kim Moon — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Jack Dunlap Band — Musical Adventures — Exploring the Meaningful Life Together — concert Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library (Entrance through back door near the book return drop box)
Saturday
• 10:30 to 11: am — reception by Fellowship of the Sip — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 11 a.m. to noon — second opening of the visual arts exhibition with artistic dialogue continued and presentation of the organizers: ShenArts representative — Christy Broy, artist liaison and program director, and Arts & Hearts Association — Margot Gotzmann, president, board of directors — Benham Gallery and Lower Lobby at the Handley Library
• noon to 2 p.m. — Singing as a Healing Modality — seminar and workshop presented by Darlene Taylor — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Folk and Color — Melanie Miller and Daren Johnson — music concert — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Lynne Mackey — piano concert — Exploring the Musical Journey — at the Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church in downtown Winchester.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. — reception at Fellowship of the Sip in downtown Winchester.
Sunday
6 to 8 p.m. — Dancing and Moving for Healing at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center
