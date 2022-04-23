MILLWOOD — More than 1,000 original works of art will be available for sale during this spring’s Art at the Mill exhibition.
The twice-yearly art show is the Clarke County Historical Association’s main fundraiser. It opens today and runs through May 8 at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill on Tannery Lane, off Bishop Mead Road (Va. 723), in the unincorporated village of Millwood.
Regional artists used a wide range of media to create the art for sale. Most of the works are oil paintings, but the selection for the spring show also includes other types of paintings, sculptures, fine wood-workings, pottery, glass works and mixed-media creations.
Artists contribute a portion of their sales to the CCHA, which uses the money toward various projects. The projects include maintaining the association’s Archives and History Center in downtown Berryville, continuing efforts to preserve the mill and funding an annual art scholarship for a Clarke County High School student.
CCHA volunteers oversee the exhibition and its logistics.
Art at the Mill typically receives thousands of visitors from throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 shows. Along with artists being left without a place to showcase their work, the CCHA was left with a significant budget shortfall.
Last year, the pandemic eased enough so that both the spring and fall shows could be held, enabling the CCHA to regain a strong financial footing, Executive Director Nathan Stalvey said.
“The success of last year’s shows after the pandemic showed just how important art is to the community and region,” said Stalvey.
Each show typically features the works of approximately 240 artists. Yet works from roughly 275 artists will be part of the show opening today. Stalvey is excited about the increased participation.
“For those visiting Art at the Mill this spring,” he said, “they will not only see new works from artists who have shown in past shows, but also a lot of new artists, many of whom are displaying their works for the very first time.”
And, “there’s a much wider diversity” of media used to create the art, he added.
Children ages 12 and under are admitted to Art at the Mill for free. Seniors get in for $3. Admission is $5 for other adults as well as teenagers.
Established in 1782, the Burwell-Morgan Mill is on the National Register of Historic Places.
One of the mill’s most prominent features is its large interior waterwheel enabling it to grind grain into flour. The waterwheel is now used for demonstrations.
However, the mill once was “a major economic engine” for the valley, Stalvey recalled.
Since 1964, the CCHA has held the mill in trust for area residents to enjoy it as well as the “tailrace,” a narrow yet vibrant stream on the property.
Numerous other attractions in Clarke County are within a short driving distance of the mill. They include antique shops, wineries and the state arboretum, plus the Shenandoah River and Appalachian Trail. Directly across from the mill is Locke’s Store, an old-time general store that features gourmet foods.
Stalvey said those attractions help lure people to Art at the Mill, but the exhibition draws people to the other attractions, too.
