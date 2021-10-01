MILLWOOD — Twice a year, Art at the Mill makes the rural Clarke County village of Millwood a destination for travelers from the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond.
The event, held at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill on Tannery Lane, off Bishop Mead Road (Va. 723), showcases the works of both prominent and emerging artists. All of the works are for sale.
Exhibitions are held each spring and fall. The next one starts on Saturday and continues through Oct. 17.
“October brings a lot of traffic to the area,” said Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA), which puts on the event. People come, for instance, to hike along the Appalachian Trail and see fall foliage, he mentioned.
Art at the Mill, the CCHA’s main fundraiser, lures many of those leisure-seekers to the village. Approximately 2,000 people visit the fall exhibition yearly, Stalvey said. Some live in the area, yet “we get a lot of traffic from over the mountains,” including the Washington, D.C., area, he said.
The historic grist mill was built in the late 1700s by Gen. Daniel Morgan and Lt. Col. Nathaniel Burwell, both of whom served in the American Revolution. Although it still operates, the mill is shut down during the exhibitions to make room for the art.
“You’ve got history. You’ve got art. You’ve got a lovely setting,” Stalvey said of Art at the Mill. “There’s nothing else like it.”
More than 1,000 art works created by more than 250 artisans will be on display during October’s exhibition. They include paintings, mixed-media works, sculptures, woodwork and pottery.
“There’s something for everyone,” regardless of a person’s budget or artistic preferences, Stalvey said. The art typically is priced up to $4,000, but some works sell for as little as $40, he mentioned.
Most of the artists are from the region, but some come from as far away as South Carolina and Ohio, said Stalvey.
When art is purchased, CCHA keeps 35% of the sale price and the artist keeps 65%. The historical association uses its proceeds toward operating its museum in Berryville and the mill, hosting Art at the Mill and other special activities, and funding the Sarah P. Trumbower Memorial Scholarship Fund. Scholarships are awarded to Clarke County students pursuing a university education in the fine arts.
Art at the Mill will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday until it concludes.
Stalvey said Art of the Mill wouldn’t be possible without support from numerous volunteers.
“They work so hard,” he said.
For more information, go online to https://www.clarkehistory.org/art-mill.html.
