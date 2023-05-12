Art form a Hazard

Shenandoah University students Ashley Pendzich of Stephens City, right, and Ana Garcia of Winchester walk behind a chainsaw sculpture by Andrew Mallon of Winchester on campus Tuesday. The abstract art was carved from a diseased Siberian Elm tree that was dropping large branches and creating a hazard near the admissions office at the school.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.