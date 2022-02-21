WINCHESTER — Carmen Crawford hopes her artwork on display at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley reminds people about the power of art and education.
The 67-year-old Crawford, a Winchester School Board member who took office in January of last year, has a great appreciation for the value of public education and the people who fought tooth-and-nail for her right to get an equal one. The Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling desegregating schools was passed in 1954. But Virginia’s “massive resistance” policy to integration forced Crawford to attend the segregated Douglas School until 1967.
Crawford, who said Winchester’s Black community was very supportive of the Douglas School, graduated from the city’s Handley High School in 1972.
Crawford’s first job was at Allegheny Freight Lines in the billing department, where she said she began working as a high school junior and was the only Black employee. From 1978 until her retirement in 2008, she worked for Washington Gas. She started in the accounting department and then became a systems planning analyst for pipeline design after attending Lord Fairfax Community College to learn drafting. For 23 years, she was the only Black employee in her office.
In 2010 at age 55, Crawford began painting and sculpting at the Opus Oaks Artisan Gallery in Clarke County under the tutelage of artist and instructor Gale Bowman-Harlow. She attended two days per week until 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic cancelled classes. She now paints and sculpts at home and said her work is reminder that it’s never too late to learn new things.
“You’ve really got to be open to learning,” she said. “That’s why I’m on the school board, because what I really want is every child to have an understanding that you can do all things.”
Crawford’s paintings and sculptures, along with the work of two other artists — Loretta Allison and Crawford’s husband Ray — are part of an Art in the Halls display at the museum featuring the work of three African American artists in the region. Their work will be on display through April 2.
Paintings include African women dancing and a reproduction of a 1939 photo of Crawford’s mother, grandmother, and relatives standing by a car. Crawford’s husband took up painting with her after suffering a stroke in 2009. The two married in 1973 and have a son, Ray Crawford Jr., 48, who works for the Virginia Department of Education.
Carmen Crawford’s clay sculptures are of three of America’s most famous opponents of white supremacy: Douglass, the fiery abolitionist whose famed “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech on Independence Day in 1852 called out American hypocrisy, Tubman who risked her life freeing 70 enslaved people and spied on the Confederate Army in the Civil War, and Parks who sparked the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott of 1955-56 by refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man.
Crawford spent about three hours per week for eight weeks on each of the sculptures. They were completed between 2017-20. Her favorite sculpture is of Parks. She said she draws inspiration from Parks’ quote that “each person must live their life as a model for others.”
Crawford noted schools have limited time to teach subjects like Black history and the most comprehensive learning needs to be taught to children by parents at home. She said the more children of all races learn about each other’s histories, the less likely they are to be susceptible to negative or racist stereotypes.
Crawford recalled a white co-worker on her first job with whom she became close friends. She said the woman’s parents had taught her as a child to be afraid of Black people and Crawford was the first one she’d met.
“I want children to grow up and know that there were people who came before them like Rosa Parks and Frederick Douglass and many more that we don’t even mention that have added to this society,” she said. “I want parents to understand that teachers cannot do it all. We do not have the curriculum to teach your children everything they need to know and your child needs to know historical figures from every nationality.”
