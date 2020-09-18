MILLWOOD — Every year since 1990 the Burwell-Morgan Mill has hosted an art exhibit.
In recent years, the art show has been held twice a year with about 200 artists sharing nearly 1,000 pieces of art each time. Proceeds from the juried art shows are a large source of revenue for the Clarke County Historical Association, which operates the 18th century grist mill, a museum and a library.
But to keep people safe from the novel coronavirus, both arts show were canceled this year.
“It is our primary fundraiser, so losing not one but both of those events really hurt,” said Nathan Stalvey, director of the Clarke County Historical Association (CCHA).
While losing the money hurt, CCHA staff also lamented the lack of art in the building and losing touch with the artists who regularly show their work there.
“We didn’t want to go an entire year without art, especially our 30th year,” Stalvey said.
To get some art into the mill, CCHA recently started an Artist in Residency program. Each weekend, an artist is asked to set up and sell their pieces in the mill. They can also talk to visitors about their work and demonstrate their technique.
The program began the weekend of Sept. 12/13 with Lynden Willingham and Lisa Strandman-Long and continues every weekend through Nov. 7.
Here is the list of visiting artists and the date they will set up at the mill:
Saturday — Kathleen Howsare
Sunday — Carol Lee Thompson
Sept. 26 — Laura Hopkins
Sept. 27 — Elena Maza Borkland
Oct. 3 — Donna Brune
Oct. 4 — Tim Skjerseth
Oct. 10 — Kitty Johnson
Oct. 11 — Mike Flynn
Oct. 17 — Sarita Moffat
Oct. 18 — Jody Condes
Oct. 24 — Pawinee McIntire
Oct. 25 — Linda Case
Oct. 31 — April Tolin
Nov. 1 — Anne Stine
Nov. 7 — Rebecca Jones
A portion of the proceeds of the sale of their artwork will support the operations of the CCHA, including a scholarship that goes to a Clarke County student pursuing a degree in the arts.
Not only can visitors enjoy art and talk to the artist, they can see a real grist mill up close, one that still has a working water wheel turning inside the building — a real rarity, Stalvey said.
Mill volunteers grind grain or yellow corn every Saturday and sell it to visitors.
“We’ve got a lot of flour right now,” Stalvey said.
The mill shut down for several months due to the pandemic, but reopened to visitors July 4.
To reach out to public during the shutdown, the CCHA staff has been getting creative with online content such as scavenger hunts, videos and kids’ activities. They’ve also been offering “history in a box” activity kits full of coloring books, puzzles, T-shirts and even bags of grain.
“We still have to be part of the community,” Stalvey said.
♦♦♦
The Burwell-Morgan Mill is located at 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Suggested donation-admission to the mill is $5 per adult; $3 per senior citizen.
