MILLWOOD — More than 900 pieces will be on display at Art at the Mill, a twice-yearly art show sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association at the restored 18th century Burwell-Morgan Mill.
The juried show opens today and runs through May 9.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCHA had to cancel both the spring and fall art shows in 2020. It was the first time in the art show's 30-year history that the show was canceled.
Art at the Mill is the primary fundraiser for CCHA and because of the cancellations the organization faced a massive budget shortfall. In addition, many regional artists were left without a venue to showcase their work.
"2020 was a difficult year for us all," CCHA Director Nathan Stalvey said in a news release. "Canceling Art at the Mill meant not showcasing the work of so many talented local artists, as we have done for thirty years. It also meant CCHA had to postpone many major projects until 2021."
Oil paintings predominate, but the show also includes other types of painting, mixed-media, sculpture, fine woodworking and pottery. Each artwork is available for immediate purchase. The artists receive most of the proceeds while a portion of the sales goes to the CCHA.
The CCHA share of Art at the Mill proceeds provides operating funds for continued preservation of the Burwell-Morgan Mill, which is a National Register Historical Landmark, and for maintaining CCHA's Archives and History Center.
These money also supports other local history projects as well as an annual art scholarship for a Clarke County High School student.
Once a major economic engine in the northern Shenandoah Valley, the Burwell-Morgan Mill still grinds grain into flour — on a limited demonstration basis — much as it did on a far larger scale when it was established in 1782, shortly after the American Revolution. A distinctive feature of the mill is its large interior waterwheel. The site has been held in trust for the citizens of Clarke County by the CCHA since 1964.
Admission for Art at the Mill is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors while children 12 and under may enter free of charge.
Picnic tables and a small stream –the tailrace –invite outdoor eating on the mill’s scenic grounds.
