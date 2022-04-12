WINCHESTER — Coming into the year, Millbrook freshman Kaitlyn Arthur said she didn't expect to play that much.
More than halfway through the season, what's clear is that the Pioneers want the 5-foot-8 forward to play as much as possible. What still needs to be answered is just how times she's going to change the numbers on the scoreboard this season.
Arthur scored the Pioneers first two goals on Monday — including the game-winner in the 72nd of 80 minutes — to help Millbrook to a 3-1 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Sherando.
Arthur moved into sole possession of seventh place on the area scoring list with her sixth and seventh goals of the year, each of which had exceptional pace on shots from around the top of the penalty box.
On the game-winner that broke a 1-1 tie, she fought off the Sherando defense to win a long pass from the team's other freshman, Molly Ludwig (two assists). Arthur fired a high shot to the left near post from just outside 15 yards. Sherando goalkeeper Camey Pinkley (six saves) reached up and got her hands on it, but the ball popped over her head. Pinkley caught it after a bounce, but not before it crossed the goal line.
Monday's win was a total team effort for Millbrook (4-4-1, 2-2-1 district), but every team needs someone who can finish. Arthur has been the best at that this this year for the Pioneers, who don't have anyone else with more than two goals.
"She's a striker," Millbrook coach Rob Douglas said. "She's a poacher. She shows up at the right times. She had a great finish [on the first goal], had a fantastic goal against Harrisonburg the first game of the year.
"She just shows up. Those strikers, they get paid a lot of money in England to show up. That's what she does. She works hard and she battles. She gives us everything she has the entire time she's out there. She's a nice addition to the program, along with Molly Ludwig."
Ludwig's second assist led to an insurance goal from Abigail "A-Rod" Rodriguez, who hit a rocket from about 35 yards away into the upper right corner in the 78th minute to make it 3-1.
Sherando (2-7, 2-3) was the team in control at the game's outset. Warriors freshman midfielder Ashley Catalano hit the crossbar twice in the first four minutes, one time on a corner-kick header, another time on a 25-yard free kick. Thirteen minutes in, sophomore midfielder Hailey Malinowski floated a shot from the right side from about 30 yards out that proved too high for Pioneers sophomore goalkeeper Skylar Decker (nine saves) to make it 1-0. Elise Buonocore had the assist.
Immediately after the goal, though, Millbrook raised its level of play.
"We're a really good team, and when we put our heads together, we can make a lot happen," said senior midfielder and captain Amy Huggett. "We had maybe a little bit of a slow start, but once we talked through and really started working together, we were able to get up the field and press them. That's ultimately what got us this win."
Huggett had a cross shortly after Malinowski's goal that was nearly redirected into the net. Three minutes later, Arthur ran onto a ball from junior Katherine Schartzmiller just outside the top of the 18 and blasted a shot into the lower left corner to tie the game at 1-1.
"As soon as they scored the first goal, we realized we needed to work together," Arthur said.
The Pioneers ended the first half with a 8-6 shot advantage after giving up the game's first four shots. Sherando responded well in the second half and finished the game with a 17-11 shot advantage. Many of those shots came from long range, but the Warriors also had a couple good looks from inside 20 yards that they couldn't put on target.
Sherando has scored one goal or fewer in each of its seven defeats.
"We've got to finish. We've got to score," said Sherando first-year head coach Stacey Macoff when asked what the team needs to do better over the remainder of the year. "You can't win a game if you can't score a goal. We are creating the opportunities and we're definitely moving the ball well, especially through the midfield. But we've got to finish.
"I think we're finding our chemistry. I think we're definitely incorporating our freshmen into our system and really trying to get something going. We see lots of great things. We see lot of things to work on and work from. I still have high hopes for how we'll finish our season."
The Pioneers were able to finish Monday's game in strong fashion to earn their first win since March 29. In its last three games, Millbrook had lost twice and tied Liberty, a team that Douglas said is now at full strength after struggling badly early in the season due largely to injuries.
"They're a great group of kids, and they work extremely hard," said Douglas of the Pioneers. "We're still building, still working some things out, but I like the direction of the team and the way the program is going, for sure.
"When we've given up a goal this year, we've always had a solid response. We've always gone at it the next couple of minutes. Maybe we didn't score, but we had an opportunity. That to me just shows the character of the team. We get a goal scored on us, but we go and push."
Douglas praised Huggett — who controlled and moved the ball in the midfield Monday — for the job she's done this year. Huggett said she likes what she sees from Millbrook and feels the program has grown a lot since her freshman year.
"I feel like this team is so well put together and well-knit, that if we put our minds to it, and we connect the passes, and we make the runs, and we talk to each other, we can make anything happen," she said.
Monday was the start of rivalry week for both teams. Sherando travels to James Wood on Tuesday, while Millbrook hosts Handley on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.