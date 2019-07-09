WINCHESTER — The artwork of Winchester-native Michele Melina will be on view at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury beginning Friday.
The new exhibit, called Full Circle, opens Friday in the Lawrence Gallery.
The public is welcome to attend an opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The art can also be viewed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 8. Most paintings will be for sale.
Michele Pope was a student of local artist, Mary Fetter, and landscapes were her favorite subject matter. After graduating from James Wood High School, she met and married Rob Melina, settling in Minnesota.
In 2012, Melina and her husband visited the Patsy Cline Historical House and she was asked if she would do a painting of it. She was thrilled to do the piece called “Come On In, Make Yourself at Home.”
The image is used on Patsy Cline memorabilia and is available as a print. Melina continues to learn after 50 years of painting, and thoroughly enjoys the process in her spacious studio with natural light pouring in.
She moved back to Winchester three years ago, truly bringing her full circle.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Route 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Lobby.
