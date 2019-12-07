WINCHESTER — So bright and colorful are Bill Rutherfoord’s paintings now on display at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley that a viewer could be forgiven for thinking he created the works especially for children.
Fully-dressed rabbits, bears and other critters smoke cigars, man a submarine and spar in a boxing match — a sort of PG-rated version of children’s author Richard Scarry’s busy town.
But viewers would be wise to take a longer look. Each painting is packed with political, artistic, literary and historical symbolism. And the blaze orange paint used in many of the works could be taken as a warning.
Take, for example, the largest painting in the exhibition, “Capital” — a 25-foot-wide work made from seven panels. Rutherfoord uses the characters Brer Rabbit and Brer Fox from the Uncle Remus tales, quotations from works by artist Francisco Goya and a reference to the 2010 BP Gulf Oil disaster, to make a statement about contemporary greed.
This is no children’s exhibit.
Organized by the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, the exhibit features 11 large-scale paintings — the largest paintings ever on display at the MSV — that Rutherfoord created from 2008 and 2014. The paintings fall under three main themes: Southern history and culture; Folklore and the Uncle Remus Tales; and The Art World.
“Bill Rutherfoord: Allegory of No Region” will remain on display through Jan. 12 at the MSV, the last stop on a multi-site tour.
“This, by far, has been the best stop. The installation has been handled really well,” said Rutherfoord on a recent visit to the MSV from his home in Roanoke.
One reason for the high praise may be the special programming the MSV has offered to help visitors understand and enjoy the exhibit.
Rutherfoord himself presented a talk on the various homages to other artists in his works such as Winslow Homer, Charles Wilson Peale, Robert Rauschenberg and Marcel Duchamp. One program examined the literary history of Uncle Remus and another was solely for teens. And from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, MSV Deputy Director, Arts and Education, Nancy Huth will take a closer look at the works in an interactive gallery talk.
Another talk focused on the Civil War imagery used in many of the paintings and was led by Jonathan Noyalas, director of Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute.
Noyalas said he spent time studying each of the paintings and found much to discover in the works.
“I’m not an art critic or an art historian,” Noyalas said during his educational program. “But it’s been fun to look at these through the eyes of a Civil War scholar.”
Noyalas spent some time discussing Rutherfoord’s “Pavilion of Perpetual Present.” The artist took inspiration from Winslow Homer’s 1864 painting “The Briarwood Pipe,” which depicts two Union soldiers carving wooden pipes at a campsite. In Rutherfoord’s painting the two soldiers — one Union, one Confederate — have the heads of a boar and a goat. The painting also includes depictions of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Malcolm X — all of them assassinated.
“There are always those moments when they forget the uniforms they’re wearing and remember they’re human beings,” Noyalas said of the animal-soldiers.
As a Civil War historian, Noyalas said he found “Member of This Club (Fall)” the most powerful image in Rutherfoord’s exhibit. In the painting, Brer Fox and Brer Bear circle each other in a boxing ring. The spectators include Abraham Lincoln, Edgar Allen Poe, Civil War Gen. Stonewall Jackson, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and Rutherfoord himself.
An anonymous someone holds up a cell phone to capture the fight. Pictured on the phone screen is an old, faded photo. Noyalas knows that photo. He’s seen it before — it’s the bombing of Fort Sumter in South Carolina, the initial blow that set off four years of bloody Civil War.
“People ask me all the time — why do you study the Civil War?,” Noyalas told the group of MSV visitors. “For one reason, the Civil War was a defining moment in our history — after the Civil War we are a nation.”
But Noyalas added an ominous note: “The Civil War is also a great reminder of what happens when a nation becomes divided to an unbridgeable point — people die. You get to the point when the only way the bickering can stop is with conflict.”
When asked if he thought Noyalas took a pessimistic view of his paintings, Rutherfoord said the historian was right on the mark.
“This is a very dark body of work,” said Rutherfoord, who was born in New York City but lived much of his life in the South as his family followed his father, an Episcopal clergyman, to various parishes.
Rutherfoord pointed out that he created the “Allegory of No Region” paintings before the 2016 presidential election and before the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
And yet Rutherfoord’s work seems to predict divisive times were coming.
“It’s a matter of being in tune with the culture,” said Rutherfoord, who earned his bachelor’s degree at Virginia Commonwealth University and his master’s at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Artists do that. You put your antenna out and pick things up.”
