WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Arts Council (ShenArts) is seeking artists and sponsors for this year's ArtScape banners planned for display on the Loudoun Street Mall and throughout downtown Winchester.
Lisa Sipp, executive director of the Winchester-based council, said on Monday that submissions of original paintings, photos, drawings and other works of art are due by March 5, and every artist can submit up to six items for consideration.
A jury comprised of council and community members, as well as representatives from ShenArts' partner in the ArtScape project, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, will select the pieces that will be featured on banners to be hung from downtown light posts for a year starting this summer.
"We accept art from any age and any skill level," Sipp said.
At least three of the selected pieces will come from young artists in the Winchester area who participate in ShenArts' Teen Art Club or next month's Youth Art Month celebration. Sipp said ShenArts will produce banners featuring the works of at least two students in grades kindergarten through 8, plus at least one from a high school student.
Sipp said ShenArts is also seeking 70 sponsors for this year's ArtScape banners. Sponsorship costs $445 per display.
"The sponsor's name, along with the artist's name and the art, are on both sides of the banner," she said. "The sponsor gets to keep the banner at the end of the year."
As of Monday, approximately 30 sponsorship opportunities were still available, Sipp said. Anyone interested in sponsoring one or more banners is asked to contact ShenArts by March 5.
Artists who want to participate in this year's ArtScape program will learn on March 11 or 12 if their work was selected, and the winning entries will be delivered to a ShenArts photographer during the week of March 14. Digital images of the selected artwork will then be transferred to the banners from March 19 through April 2, and production is expected to be completed sometime in May.
Meanwhile, the digital images of the selected artwork will be displayed in the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St. in Winchester, for three months starting on April 19. An opening reception for the exhibit is planned during the first week of May but no date has been announced.
The banners will be installed throughout downtown Winchester in June and July, and a brochure with information about the displays will be available in August. Sipp said this year's ArtScape will have more banners than ever because a total of 70 display sites have been selected on the Loudoun Street Mall and along Cameron, Piccadilly, Braddock and Boscawen streets. Last year's ArtScape featured 60 banners.
A Great ArtScape Scavenger Hunt is planned for a still-to-be-determined Saturday in September, and a First Friday event in October will give residents an opportunity to meet several of the ArtScape artists. Additional ArtScape activities are expected throughout the year but nothing else has been scheduled at this time.
Sponsorship requests and art submissions may both be entered at the Shenandoah Arts Council's website, shenarts.org. For more information about participating in the Artscape program, call 540-667-5166 or email lisa@shenarts.org.
