WINCHESTER — A special preview day of seminars on Saturday will kick off the Winchester Arts and Music Festival that takes place Sept. 20-23.
The festival will bring together the healing power of art, music therapy and visual exhibitions and is sponsored by the Fellowship of the Sip on the Loudoun Street Mall and the Handley Regional Library System.
The festival is free.
This is the second year for the festival. Because of scheduling, the festival is being offered this year in two parts: seminars on storytelling and movie making at Handley Library on Saturday and then a full weekend featuring several musical acts as well as visual arts presentations later in the month.
The complete festival schedule is as follows:
Saturday
• 11 a.m. to noon — opening of the first part of the festival at Handley Library’s Benham Gallery and Robinson Auditorium
• noon to 2 p.m. — Story-Telling Theatre — seminar and workshop presented by Vicky Ryles and Margot Gotzmann — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 2 to 3 p.m. — lunch served by Fellowship of the Sip — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 3 to 5 p.m. — The Art of Short Movie and Video Making — seminar and workshop — screening: “Lobster Fra Diavolo” by Jane Barbara and Oriana Oppice, and “Joker” by Areta Kempinsky — speakers: Mellisa Houghton and Jane Barbara from Women in Film and Television, and Scott Harlan — Talk 19 Media and Margot Gotzmann — Arts & Hearts Association (AHA) — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — reception at Fellowship of the Sip on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Sept. 20
• 10 to 10:30 a.m. — opening of the second part of the festival — Benham Gallery and Lower Lobby at the Handley Library
• 10:30 to 11 a.m. — opening of the visual arts exhibition — Insights: The Healing Power of Art organized by Shenandoah Arts Council and Arts & Hearts Association — introduction to the event of dialogue between the exhibition participants, their works and people who would like to respond in an artistic way — ShenArts and AHA representatives presentation — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Music Therapy for New Audiences — seminar speakers: Bronwen Landless and Margot Gotzmann — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Let’s Play Together — healing instruments for families and communities — Kim and Jimbo Cary — concert and workshop — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 3 to 4:15 p.m. — Harmony Works — workshop and concert by Kim Moon — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 6 to 8 p.m. — Jack Dunlap Band — Musical Adventures — Exploring the Meaningful Life Together — concert Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library Entrance through back door near the book return drop box
Sept. 21
• 10:30 to 11: am — reception by Fellowship of the Sip — Benham Gallery at the Handley Library
• 11 a.m. to noon — second opening of the visual arts exhibition with artistic dialogue continued and presentation of the organizers: ShenArts representative — Christy Broy, artist liaison and program director, and Arts & Hearts Association — Margot Gotzmann, president, board of directors — Benham Gallery and Lower Lobby at the Handley Library
• noon to 2 p.m. — Singing as a Healing Modality — seminar and workshop presented by Darlene Taylor — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Folk and Color — Melanie Miller and Daren Johnson — music concert — Robinson Auditorium at the Handley Library
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Lynne Mackey — piano concert — Exploring the Musical Journey — at the Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church in downtown Winchester.
• 7 to 8:30 p.m. — reception at Fellowship of the Sip in downtown Winchester.
Sept. 23
6 to 8 p.m. — Dancing and Moving for Healing at the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center
