WINCHESTER — The Winchester Arts & Music Festival is being held today through Sunday.
Organized by the Arts & Hearts Association (AHA) at 33 S. Loudoun St., the event is free and open to the public. The AHA focuses on healing, educational and inspirational dimensions of the arts and their role in quality of life, especially the health and wellness of individuals and communities.
Following is a schedule of events:
Today
- Noon-4:30 p.m.: "Spirituality in Art: Treasures of the Past, Signs of the Future" visual art exhibition opening and reception in the Old Post Office, 200 N. Braddock St.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Artistic dialogue during the High Tea & Coffee Club meeting at the Fellowship of the Sip at 33 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. RSVP and prepayment required. Cost: $25.
Saturday
- Noon-4:30 p.m.: Exhibit continues at Old Post Office.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Classical music piano concert by Lynne Mackey at the Eugene B. Smith Gallery at 25 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. RSVP required.
- 8:15-9:15 p.m.: Fellowship of the Sip festival party.
Sunday
- Noon-6 p.m: Exhibit continues at Old Post Office with reception.
- 5-7:30 p.m.: Movie tasting by AHA Movie Academy at the Fellowship of the Sip. RSVP required.
The festival is sponsored by Friends of the Handley Regional Library, Eugene B. Smith Gallery and Custom Framing Studio, Carol and Dale Massey, Shenandoah Arts Council, Sarah Havah Theebaum and Fellowship of the Sip. Partial funding is from Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and the Virginia Humanities.
For more information, visit www.art-and-hearts.org or email artsandheartsassociation@gmail.com or call 540-845-3543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.