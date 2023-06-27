Exhibitions of the original, juried artworks are on display at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester and Laurel Ridge Community College until July 16. These exhibits are free to attend. This is the 14th year for the ArtScape banners. New this year are 21 additional banners celebrating the 100th anniversary of Handley High School. These banners feature photos showcasing Handley’s last century.

