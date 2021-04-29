WINCHESTER — A handful of Handley High School students were determined to keep a bit of The Bloom in downtown Winchester, so they met after school on Wednesday to paint some pink, green and white blossoms on the front windows of 10 Old Town businesses.
The project was the brainchild of Emily Rhodes, owner of the Polka Dot Pot art studio at 157 N. Loudoun St., who floated the idea to members of the Old Town Winchester Business Association.
Rhodes said she wanted Old Town to be part of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival even though the only event it will host this year is the BB&T Men’s Commonwealth Luncheon on Friday at Piccadilly’s Public House. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Midway that usually fills the Loudoun Street Mall and West Piccadilly Street will be held at the Frederick County Fairgrounds 1-4 p.m. today, 2-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, and the festival’s two parades — Firefighters’ and Grand Feature — that march through downtown aren’t being held this year.
“We still feel that we’re going to have a lot of people coming down here this weekend,” Rhodes said. “We want to make it as open and welcoming as we can for the businesses, plus the tourists and residents.”
The Old Town Winchester Business Association agreed to pay for the paint, and 20 Handley students volunteered to meet on the mall Wednesday afternoon to add some color to storefront windows.
“Some kids are with the Art Club, some are with the Interact Club, some are art students,” said Heather Scott, art department chair at Handley High School, who provided brushes and cups for the project. “I invited them out to have fun doing some Apple Blossom stuff.”
Scott provided the students with a selection of drawings they could choose from, with each image prominently featuring pink, green and white apple blossoms. The students were then divided into teams and dispatched to the businesses that agreed to showcase their artwork: Polka Dot Pot, Murphy Beverage Co., Tin Top Art and Handmade, Sage and Co., Scarpa Alta, Handworks Gallery, Posh Pets Boutique, Silver Cloud Jewelry, Nibblins and Violino. An 11th business, Once Upon a Find, was originally scheduled to participate but was closed on Wednesday due to a Saturday fire in the apartment above it.
Three 17-year-old juniors from Handley High School — Catherine Ballard, Daliya El Abani and Lia Feit — went straight to work painting apple blossoms at Murphy Beverage Co.
“We’re perfectionists,” one of the girls said as the team carefully applied paint to the window.
At Polka Dot Pot, freshmen Landon Houth, 15, and Laura Salley, 14, used a marker to draw flowers before filling in the outlines with paint.
“I don’t really trust my artistic abilities,” Laura said with a laugh.
Seventeen-year-old juniors Fairuza Fishel and Cody May, along with 16-year-old sophomore Hannah Yerkie, were dispatched to Tin Top.
“I think we’re painting this one,” Hannah said as she pulled out one of Scott’s drawings depicting an apple tree branch with blooms.
All of the artwork, Rhodes and Scott said, was expected to be completed by Wednesday evening.
The 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is currently underway at various locations in and around Winchester. Events are scheduled to continue through Sunday. See thebloom.com for more information.
