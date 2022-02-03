As the community grieves after the shooting deaths of Bridgewater College campus officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson on Tuesday, people have begun to come together to begin healing.
And that coping process, according to Neal Rittenhouse, director of counseling services at BC, can take many different forms.
"One big misconception is that grief happens the same for everybody, that there's a right and a wrong way to grieve," Rittenhouse said Thursday, the same day a police escort returned Jefferson and Painter's bodies to the area from Roanoke.
The grieving process does not look the same for everybody, but it's important to not rush the process, said Teresa Rice, supervisor of children's clinical services at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.
"The impacts will vary," she said. "For some, it will hit now and others later. It's important to be kind to one another."
There is "no one right way to feel, or not feel, when impacted by anything like this," Rice said, or a certain way to process the tragedy.
"There's no one right way to grieve, nor one right way to experience this or move on," she said. "There's no set length of time one should 'get over it.'"
"It varies so much from person to person," she said.
A common reaction to traumatic experiences is to attempt to make a situation make sense, Rittenhouse said. When so many questions are unknown, people can feel burdened, he said.
"What I try to encourage people to do is make the distinction between making sense of an event, versus making meaning," he said. "Creating meaning is more empowering."
Making meaning can happen in a number of different ways, Rittenhouse said, and he pointed to when a group of over 100 BC students, staff, alumni and community members gathered on campus Wednesday morning to sing the school's alma mater.
"That's really a great example of a way that ritual and community participate and shape how we grieve and heal," he said. "That we connect with others, that we do something that already has an inherent meaning that draws us together. That gives us opportunities to connect and not to be isolated with our own pain."
BC relocated its counseling services department to the Forrer Learning Commons, and has qualified clinicians from both the college and greater area available to assist students. In the longer term, Rittenhouse said the counseling sessions will be more directed and specific.
Classes at Bridgewater are canceled through Sunday.
Rittenhouse said all students on campus can receive mental health counseling without charge, and can sit down with an individual and receive services.
Counselors at James Madison University say that following a traumatic event, basic assumptions about the world -- such as safety and security -- are likely to be challenged. However, rebuilding a more balanced and positive belief system is an important task for those who have experienced trauma.
"Following a tragic event, such as what we've experienced in our own communities, people feel overwhelmed and distressed," David Onestak, director of counseling services at JMU, wrote in an email. "These responses are expected, in addition to the development of so many questions, some of which may never have satisfactory answers. While counselors can serve as a resource, we also encourage individual students to help one another cope with the impact and begin to process healing and recovery. All of which may be different for each individual."
Rittenhouse encouraged people not to judge what they feel, but rather lean into that curiosity as to why they feel what they feel as a way to cope.
"Feelings have reason and purpose," he said. "Sometimes, it's our job to figure out what those are, and not to be judgmental about the feelings themselves."
Some people also turn to their faith to grieve. On Wednesday night, the Bridgewater United Methodist Church held a community healing service, and the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren is hosting an ecumenical prayer gathering on Saturday at 6 p.m.
In the Wednesday sermon, titled, "Hope in the Midst of Tragedy," Pastor Steve McMillon asked congregants what they were doing when they heard the news that an active shooter was on the campus of Bridgewater College.
"I sat there in disbelief," he said. "I felt sadness and grief in the very pit of my stomach. How could anything like this happen here in Bridgewater?"
An immediate question people had, McMillon said, was, "Where was God when this happened?"
McMillon said tragedy happens when least expected, and he preached how to have hope and live in times of tragedy and uncertainty.
"Seize the moment," he said. "Make the most of every opportunity to do something good for someone, especially those that you love."
Alex Zuber, a pastor at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, attended the Wednesday morning event at the college, where people sang "Bridgewater Fair," the school's alma mater. Zuber is also a campus pastor at JMU, BC and Eastern Mennonite University.
"I think grief is rooted in love, and that needs its space to breathe," he said. "It's the love they have for those that were lost, for this community, for this place that feels like home."
