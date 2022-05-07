WINCHESTER — On a Thursday afternoon in early May, the living room inside Kathy Nerangis’ home in Frederick County more closely resembled the scene of a New Year’s Eve party.
Souvenirs from First Night Winchester — buttons, face masks, party hats and promotional fliers collected over the years — were scattered across the furniture. Nerangis, who has helped organize the annual event since its inception in 1986, and Shannon Atkinson-Ganoe, chairwoman of the local First Night organization’s board of directors, were looking over them and sharing memories.
“We love fun. We love the happiness” that the event brought to so many people, Nerangis said.
A day earlier, the board announced that after 35 years, First Night Winchester has ceased. The main reason: It has become harder to amass the numerous volunteers needed to help put on the family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration year after year. Declining attendance was also a factor.
“It was incredibly labor-intensive to put on,” said Julie Armel, who was hired by the organization as its first executive director in the 1990s. She compared it to “coordinating 15 weddings at the same time in different venues.”
Armel now works for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.
“So many of our board members didn’t get to see any of the events because they were working so hard,” Nerangis said.
First Night Winchester featured live entertainment in venues throughout downtown Winchester, along with an “apple drop” and fireworks show at midnight.
When one First Night Winchester celebration was over, planning began the next week for another one, Nerangis said.
Armel, who is the MSV’s deputy director of community relations, said in a phone interview on Friday that volunteers took on the responsibility for organizing the event.
There are no grudges about the volunteer shortage.
“It’s just a different generation today,” Atkinson-Ganoe said. “People’s priorities are different.”
People often can’t take time off from their jobs anymore to devote to civic activities, and when they have free time, they want to spend it with their families, she and Nerangis acknowledged.
And with winter in the Northern Shenandoah Valley being fickle, “people don’t want to commit (to volunteering) until they know what the weather’s going to be,” Nerangis added.
The COVID-19 pandemic also deterred volunteers.
A local observance nationwide
First Night is held in communities nationwide. It’s designed to be an alternative to New Year’s gatherings where alcohol is served.
In the mid-1970s, Boston was the first city to host a First Night.
First Night Winchester, which featured entertainment and other activities, has been held at various churches and other venues downtown.
Nerangis came up with the idea for the Winchester festivities after she received a letter soliciting a donation to a First Night being planned in Leesburg in the mid-1980s.
She put the letter aside, but she later learned that about 2,000 people came to the event.
“I started thinking, ‘What a wonderful way to spend New Year’s Eve,’” she recalled.
She organized a committee of local leaders “to see if this (idea) would work here” in Winchester.
It ultimately did. About 1,800 people showed up for the first event, despite freezing temperatures. Attendance over the years grew to as many as 10,000 people.
First Night Winchester was not only about organizing a yearly event. It was also about various sectors of the community rallying in support of a common cause.
Along with the board members and volunteers, those sectors include numerous businesses and organizations — too many to recall on the spur of the moment — that have contributed products, services and space for activities, as well as the crowds that have attended to make the effort worthwhile, according to Nerangis and Atkinson-Ganoe.
Nerangis was on the board for 33 years, the first six as its chairperson. Since officially retiring from it, she has held the title of board member emeritus.
Atkinson-Ganoe has been on the board for nearly a decade, serving as chair for most of that time.
Others recent board members include David André, Gary Ganoe, Laura and Al Frappollo, Jim and Ann Taylor and Shelly Lee. Along with Nerangis, B.J. Fawcett is a member emeritus.
“This board has been like a family. It has been since the very beginning,” Nerangis said.
That was evident Thursday afternoon as she and Atkinson-Ganoe tried on face masks and party hats made during past celebrations. Atkinson-Ganoe’s hair got messed up. Nerangis promptly, and unreservedly, reached over to style the tuft back into shape.
The board’s decision to end First Night Winchester came as a surprise to many, based on comments the two have heard.
Disappointment amid understanding
Nerangis said that since the decision was announced, she has had at least 45 to 50 phone calls and text messages from people expressing disappointment. Yet they all understood the reasoning for the decision.
“The amazing thing,” she said, “was that people were consistently telling me about their memories” of New Year’s Eves they spent attending the event.
The annual celebration culminated on New Year’s with a crane lowering an enormous, illuminated apple at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets in the seconds ticking down to midnight. Fireworks would follow.
The “apple drop” was a “very dramatic” moment that many people considered to be special, Nerangis said.
Some people shared their first kisses, and even proposed to their future spouses, at that moment or shortly thereafter, Atkinson-Ganoe recalled.
One of Nerangis’ favorite activities in later years was the Messages of Hope. Canvasses would be placed at various locations. People would write anonymous, inspirational messages to anyone who needed their spirits uplifted.
The messages started before the COVID-19 pandemic, but then it really took off, Atkinson-Ganoe recalled. She and Nerangis realized how much people have been struggling, emotionally and otherwise.
One anonymous message that Nerangis took to heart was, “You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” She said she now always tries to keep that in mind.
Considering negativity in society today, “as many canvasses as we put out, nobody ever wrote anything negative,” said Atkinson-Ganoe.
Another of Nerangis’ favorite activities, held in conjunction with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, was the coloring contest. It enabled people — adults as well as children — to show their creativity in coloring sketches featuring First Night themes. She said it was interesting to see their perspectives on their celebrations, based on their color choices and unique designs some added to the sketches.
In recent years, the sketches took on the hope theme, too.
The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, prompted some cities to cancel First Night celebrations planned the following New Year’s Eve. However, organizers decided to continue planning Winchester’s event, during which a ceremony was held on Cameron Street to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks, Nerangis remembered.
At the event, people wrote messages on cards attached to balloons that were released.
“We received beautiful messages back,” Nerangis said, from people who later found the balloons after they burst and fell from the sky.
The balloon that apparently traveled the longest distance, she said, was found in New Jersey by a teacher whose students wrote replies.
Future of New Year’s Eve activities
Following the announcement that First Night Winchester has ended, the MSV announced plans to expand its family-focused New Year’s Eve activities. But those events are held in the daytime.
Whether the apple drop and the fireworks at midnight will be resurrected in the future isn’t yet known. Nerangis and Atkinson-Ganoe said they would love to see another organization, or maybe even the city, assume responsibility for those festivities. If anyone’s willing to take it on, they’re willing to assist at some level, they pledged.
They will fondly remember First Night Winchester because of the joys it brought them.
“We were blessed to have very dedicated and loyal volunteers and board members,” Nerangis said, adding that she enjoyed working with and learning a lot from them over the years.
Atkinson-Ganoe made a similar comment. She said she learned much from Nerangis in particular, noting “her ability to personalize every connection and make that connection matter.”
“I try to live by that example day to day,” she added, making Nerangis misty-eyed.
First Night Winchester “showcased what an amazing community this is,” Armel said, in terms of people showing they want to be part of a community.
“I’m grateful for all the fun I had ... and all the people I met,” she said. “They’re still friends today.”
The most recent executive director, Christine Germeyer, echoed those sentiments during a recent conversation.
Even if the fireworks and other festivities are gone, First Night Winchester won’t necessarily be forgotten.
In 2000, a small time capsule including First Night knickknacks and fad memorabilia from the era was buried at an undisclosed site locally. Wesley Hillyard, a Sherando High School student involved with First Night at the time, has promised to open the capsule in 2050 to help the community remember the good times during the event, Nerangis mentioned.
