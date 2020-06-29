With the Fourth of July on Saturday, there is an extra emphasis on outdoor activities during COVID-19 because of the fresh air and the ability to practice social distancing.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in West Virginia, said of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails last week that he understands the appeal when it comes to why families may seek out recreational getaways over the next couple months.
"This is a very good social-distancing type of vacation," Lusk said. "It's just you and your family on your ATV or UTV out there in the woods."
VIRGINIA
In Strasburg, a walking path along the Shenandoah River has seen a lot of traffic, according to Michelle Bixler, director of community development.
“People tell us they love the tranquility and connection to nature they get when they visit that area,” Bixler said in an email.
The boat ramp at the east end of that walk is also seeing some traffic from residents looking to enjoy fishing, kayaking and tubing on the water, Bixler said.
On Wednesday the town pool will open, she said, as they’ve had many phone calls from residents who are interested in swimming. The playgrounds and pavilions are also open for the public, Bixler said, but people appear to be more interested in activities that don’t involve frequently touched surfaces.
“Our experience has been that some people feel safe using pavilions and the playground, and some people do not,” Bixler said in an email.
WEST VIRGINIA
West Virginia's relatively low number of reported COVID-19 cases compared with other states could add to the allure of its outdoor attractions, said Mark Lewis, president and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Lewis said he spoke to a Pennsylvania resident recently who was planning to visit the area for the July Fourth holiday weekend.
"One of the reasons he cited is they were looking at coming someplace that was less risky, had seen less impact from the virus," he said.
North Bend State Park in Ritchie County has been drawing interest, Lewis said, thanks in part to West Virginia's discount on lodging at its parks for in-state residents. The park is home to a 72-mile stretch of Rail Trail, as well as hiking trails, cabins, campgrounds and fishing opportunities.
In the southern part of the state, the 700-plus miles of Hatfield-McCoy Trails reopened May 21, two months after closing down. So far, the response has been tremendous, with a 20 to 25 percent increase in ridership since the reopening, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
More than 60 businesses provide lodging for trail riders. So far, more people seem to be interested in cabins than hotel rooms, Lusk said. Because indoor dining is still limited to 50 percent capacity, "there is not the traffic to the local restaurants that we normally see," he said.
MARYLAND
Tree Trekkers, an outdoor aerial adventure park, was just starting to build momentum after opening in Frederick in August when they had to close for the winter.
Two weeks after reopening in March, they had to shut down again, this time because of COVID-19.
"We were actually a week away from having to make some tough decisions, but then the (Paycheck Protection Program loan) came through," said Ashley Schweinhart, site and marketing manager for the family-owned attraction featuring harnessed outdoor climbing courses and ziplining. "We were able to keep our four salaried managers on with that."
The park resumed operations in May as part of Phase One of Maryland's reopening plan.
Initially they were only allowed to welcome a maximum of 10 guests at a time and 30 per day, but that number has increased now to 50 percent of their capacity, Schweinhart said. That amounts to 10 per half hour and a total of 200 in a day, though the average has been between 40 and 70, she said.
Tree Trekkers has been able to bring on 25 hourly workers, all but one of them part-time, Schweinhart said.
The park requires guests to wear masks when they're within six feet of someone they didn't come with, among other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The fact that the majority of the business is outdoors helps.
"Once you start climbing, you actually are naturally socially distanced," Schweinhart said, noting the various elements are at least six feet apart. "Harnesses are left outside to sit in the sun because UV light's actually pretty detrimental to the virus from the research we've seen."
Other outdoor recreation activities like hiking, biking and driving tours have seen an increase in interest during the pandemic, said Melissa Muntz, marketing and communications manager for Visit Frederick.
The organization put out a "stay-in-your-car driving scavenger hunt" a while back, she said, encouraging people to locate distinctly Frederick points of interest, like historic aqueducts and historic covered bridges.
"Given the situation, people are very interested in just driving around," Muntz said.
Frederick is a popular driving destination for its Civil War sites, but Muntz said they aren't seeing people come from as far away right now for those and other attractions.
"People that are looking that are out-of-towners are closer to the area," she said.
PENNSYLVANIA
In Williamsport, Pennsylvania, residents have been getting out for a summer lunch program for the community’s children.
Kayla Drummond, recreation coordinator for Williamsport, said that because of social distancing guidelines and other restrictions, they weren’t able to open the typical summer day camps this year or the pool. Even so, the lunch program serves as a means to ensure children are offered a mid-day meal and they are able to get outside for a few hours each day.
“For them, a couple hours can make a big difference,” Drummond said. “Now we even have grandparents out here with the kids and moms and dads too.”
The skate park, playgrounds and pavilions are open to the public, she said, and people have been using the parks to get exercise. She said about 80 percent of people in the parks are not wearing masks.
“The parks are being used regularly and people seem very comfortable using them,” she said.
