WINCHESTER — Today is the 32nd day of 2023 and, as of Tuesday afternoon, there had already been 52 mass shooting incidents this year in the United States.
With more and more people resorting to deadly violence over disagreements and real or perceived slights, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said it's critically important to know what to do if you ever find yourself in the presence of a person with murder on their mind.
"Society's in a bad state right now," Millholland said. "You have to decide whether you're going to be a victim or whether you're going to fight. ... We want people to understand they're their own future, their own destiny."
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office has for years stressed the need to be aware of your surroundings at all times and be ready to react if necessary. Millholland said he offers ongoing Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) courses to teach local residents how to respond in the event of a mass shooting, both in terms of protecting themselves and helping others around them.
"When we do it, we have anywhere from 35 to 50 people in the class," Millholland said.
The next CRASE course will be held at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, 1080 Coverstone Drive near Winchester. There is no cost to attend the four-hour course but attendance is limited to 50 people. To request a seat, email Christine Peterson at cpeterso@fcva.us.
"We teach avoid, deny, defend and how to handle a stress response in the event that something happens," Millholland said. "We also show you how to assist responding law enforcement and limit whatever casualties there may be."
Participants will also learn how to "stop the bleed," Millholland said, by giving emergency assistance to a gunshot victim.
"We teach them some basic life-saving stuff," he said. "How to control bleeding with direct pressure, how to put gauze and tourniquets on and how to pack a wound."
Millholland said it's disheartening to see how guns have become a go-to weapon for even the most basic conflicts and disagreements.
"When I first became a law enforcement officer, it would go to a fist fight," he said. "Within several years, it started going to baseball bats and knives. Then it started going to shotguns, then pistols, then automatic or semi-automatic weapons."
While the Winchester area has so far been spared from the senseless mass shootings that have become so prevalent across the country, Millholland said that may not always be the case. Also, local residents could be impacted by violence when traveling to other areas.
"Anytime that you're in a business, in a restaurant, at church, we always tell people to know where the exits are," he said. "Know what you're going to do in the event something happens. You can't avoid everything you do [in your daily life], but you need to figure out how you're going to defend yourself using whatever means you have.
"It's the world we're in right now. You have to control your own destiny."
