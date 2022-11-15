WINCHESTER — About a year after moving into Rouss City Hall, the Winchester Economic Development Department is already looking to move out.
"We're busting at the seams," Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said on Tuesday about the capacity of the city government building at 15 N. Cameron St.
During Tuesday morning's monthly meeting of the Economic Development Authority (EDA), Blowe presented a draft memorandum of understanding between the EDA and City Council that spells out the role of the authority, which is a government entity that works on behalf of the city but independently of council.
The agreement, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, states that EDA employees will work for the authority but adhere to the city's policies regarding hours, benefits, pay raises, grievances and so on.
It also states employees will be fully paid by the city but the authority will remain in charge of hirings, firings, promotions, transfers, disciplinary actions and work assignments. The only exception will be the position of EDA director, who will receive 75% of his or her base salary from the city and 25% from the authority.
Additionally, the EDA is required to pay up to $5,000 in relocation expenses whenever a new director is hired, but that may not be a concern for awhile. Richard "Rick" Cobert, the former manager of economic development for Stafford County, was hired by the authority last month to serve as its director, and his first day on the job was Monday.
Blowe said ongoing office reassignments in Rouss City Hall, necessitated in part by the recent addition of a new department within the local government that will address housing needs in the city, displaced the Economic Development Department from its second-floor suite. As a result, Cobert is working out of a temporary office on the building's first floor and two Economic Development Department employees are working from home.
The memorandum of understanding approved unanimously Tuesday by the EDA addresses the need for new offices for the Economic Development Department but states the authority will be responsible for covering its own monthly lease. Blowe said she is hoping the EDA will find a location where the rent is $1,000 per month or less, and she would like the new offices to be downtown.
"That would create a better presence," she said.
When asked if the EDA would consider moving back to 33 E. Boscawen St. — a vacant building across from Rouss City Hall where the authority operated before moving out last year — Blowe said that's not possible because the space has already been claimed. That's where the city plans on opening a medical clinic in the coming weeks exclusively for employees of the local government.
There's no real deadline for the EDA to leave Rouss City Hall, Blowe said, "but as soon as I can get a space leased, we'll go."
It's possible the move will only be temporary and the EDA will wind up back in City Hall.
"Hopefully within three to five years," Blowe said, "something will be available [in Rouss City Hall] and we'll look at that point."
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Cary Craig, James Imoh, Sandra Bloom, Ryan Hall and Kyle Hopkins. Member Addie Lingle was unanimously elected vice chairwoman in her absence.
Spent millions and millions on a lavish and inefficient renovation to city hall. Have spread to the large Creamery building and bought the social services spaces, yet still busting at the seams? Maybe the size of the city government should stop bloating so much. Ridiculous for the size of the population it serves.
