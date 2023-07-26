For school systems seeking staff, these are trying times.
Ongoing teacher shortages have made headlines for several years now, sparking debate over fair wages and working conditions, and questions about how attract educators and make them stay.
The issue has not spared local school systems, either. Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County public school divisions have all experienced anxieties over staffing for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
"You have less people going into the vocation, the profession as a whole ... so there's a much smaller pool of qualified candidates across the board, which has made it harder," said Doug Joyner, director of human resources for Winchester Public Schools. "And then COVID in recent years with all those impacts, how you look for and find and communicate and recruit and hire has changed dramatically in the last few years."
America's teacher population is declining. In many ways, the pandemic expedited an already downward trend that schools across the country have been grappling with ever since, according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute.
A recent poll conducted by the National Education Association (NEA) reported high percentages of burnout, lack of adequate pay and pandemic-related grievances among U.S. teachers. In a 2022 research study by MDR, a company which specializes in collecting statistics on teachers, only 10% of current teachers reported they would strongly recommend the profession to a young person
As of July 24, WPS has six teaching/administrative vacancies. The division's school year begins on Aug. 10.
Up until two years ago, Joyner said WPS had never started the school year with an open teaching position. He called the pandemic a "tipping point" for many educators, both in Winchester and nationwide.
"The pandemic really shook things up, and I think that really accelerated, perhaps, trends that were already in place nationally. But for us, that was the first time we ever experienced an opening of school with any open teaching positions," he said.
While six job openings is a small number compared to other school districts, some of which have vacancies in the triple digits, Winchester is a smaller school division with seven schools, which makes it even more crucial to fill those spots.
This has led WPS to broaden its outreach tactics. Joyner said that while years ago job openings were advertised more locally, division officials now reach out to candidates across the nation, often by way of social media.
WPS also offers competitive pay, according to Joyner. Starting salary for a WPS teacher is $51,000 per year. Special education teachers receive an extra $5,000. WPS is also offering $5,000 signing incentives for designated "critical shortage areas," or areas where staffing is particularly challenging.
The number of viable candidates is an obstacle as well.
While WPS strives to hire qualified individuals, the decrease in students majoring in education in college has impacted the candidate pool. Plus, there are so many school districts competing for talented applicants that the hiring process has become much more high stakes.
"From the first time I know of you as an applicant, I want within 24 to 48 hours to not only have a follow-up, but perhaps have you interviewing with one of our principals. And that time [frame] has reduced dramatically because the competition is so intense that you have to make an impression," Joyner said.
However, Joyner said that the quality of WPS staff is a bright spot among the challenges the division is facing. Seventy-three percent of WPS teachers, he says, are equipped with anywhere from five to 30 years of experience. He said that any long-term substitutes that fill vacant roles this school year will ideally meet the same standards as full-time staff.
"Our goal is to not have it impact students negatively in any way ... which means you have to apply other resources or ways to make sure what's happening instructionally in that classroom meets the same standards as if you have that full-time teacher in there," he said.
Joyner also said that while WPS has entered recent school years with staffing vacancies, it has yet to finish a school year without filling all positions.
Frederick County Public Schools is feeling the effects as well. As of July 24, there are 43 teaching vacancies in FCPS, as well as openings for staff like school counselors, psychologists, behavior specialists and speech and language pathologists. FCPS returns to school on Aug. 15.
"It has been trending that way for quite a few years because I think a lot less individuals are going into teaching programs. So we've seen that coming. I think now, there's the realization that it is here. So really, what the challenge is, is the pipeline sort of dried up, and we're trying to get to a point where we can encourage more individuals to pursue that career path," said Kristin Campbell, assistant director of human resources for FCPS.
In Frederick County, recruiting efforts are varied and widespread. The school officials utilize job sites, career fairs and connections with local universities to get the word out about teaching positions. However, Campbell said that in recent years, they've had to get more creative.
Participation in non-traditional paths to licensure, for instance, enables people with college degrees who are not in education to become teachers in a shortened time frame.
"We engage with those individuals, and there are opportunities to do like a career switcher program through a university, which is a condensed program. So they can learn how to teach and get that piece, and teach in the area that they've had their career in," Campbell said.
FCPS is also looking into "grow your own" programs, which help internal staff become teachers. One option being explored would give funding to instructional assistants to obtain teaching degrees through James Madison University.
Like many schools across the country, FCPS is also recruiting student teachers placed in the division for full-time work once their placement is over.
They're also reaching out to retired teachers who miss their work, and trying to encourage high school students to become teachers and work for FCPS.
All of these strategies reflect widespread teacher recruiting trends amid a national teacher shortage.
FCPS, which has 19 schools, has an especially high need for special education and elementary school teachers.
However, Campbell says there will be a teacher in every classroom on the first day of school, whether it's a full-time staff member or a long-term substitute.
"We have amazing principals and leaders in our division, and we remain encouraged that we are going to get to a spot where we have high quality people in all of our positions," she said.
In Clarke County, CCPS Superintendent Rick Catlett announced at Monday's School Board meeting that, as of that afternoon, all licensed positions had been filled.
This means that the division is not in need of any teachers or administrators, though they are still looking for a school nurse, a technology assistant and an instructional assistant.
"We are very fortunate that we have had positions filled within the last several years. And we've also been very fortunate that we have a high retention rate," said Cathy Seal, assistant superintendent for CCPS.
However, this doesn't mean the division didn't experience the same worries over staffing heading into the school year.
"I think there's worry everywhere because ... there are more and more people leaving the field of education and less and less applicants," Seal said.
Since CCPS is a small division with four schools, Seal feels it has an advantage when it comes to getting to know and supporting teaching and administrative staff members. This, she says, helps when it comes to finding and keeping employees. It also makes it easier to get the word out about job openings.
Seal also said that, according to some teachers she's spoken with, working in small communities like Clarke County is desirable because they feel they might be more valued.
The first day of school for CCPS is Aug. 23.
For more information on job openings in Clarke County, Frederick County or Winchester Public Schools, visit:
Clarke: https://www.clarke.k12.va.us/employment
Frederick: https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/Page/972
Winchester: https://www.wps.k12.va.us/Page/12542
