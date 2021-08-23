WINCHESTER — As the delta variant continues to spread and increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the US, local colleges and universities are reexamining safety protocols for students and staff who plan to return to their campuses this month.
Given the contagious nature of the delta variant, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons announced Tuesday that everyone will be temporarily required to wear a face mask when attending in-person classes held indoors, regardless of vaccination status through Sept. 15.
At Lord Fairfax Community College, everyone will be required to wear face masks in public indoor spaces on its campuses. This applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status.
The requirement was announced last week by the Virginia Community College System, which oversees LFCC and 22 other community colleges in Virginia.
"I call on you to implement this mandate in a manner that best matches your college, including allowing for instructors to remove masks when instructing students from a safe distance or from behind a plexiglass barrier," said VCCS Chancellor Glenn DuBois in a Aug. 4 memo sent to college presidents statewide.
He added that VCCS will continue monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention and will revisit this mask mandate when needed.
LFCC's first day of classes begin Monday as SU students are set to return to the classroom starting Aug. 30. LFCC is offering in-person and virtual courses this school year while SU is focused on offering most classes in-person for the 2021-20 academic year.
Overall, Fitzsimmons said everyone, no matter their vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a mask whenever indoors and physically near others at SU.
Other temporary masking protocols required at SU through Sept. 15 include:
Those who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks whenever they are in any public indoor spaces.
Masks will be required for anyone using campus transportation and anyone in the Wilkins Wellness Center — regardless of vaccination status.
Masks are required for all guests and family members — regardless of vaccination status — visiting the main campus during move-in days.
Masks are required for meetings or events of 50 or more individuals in an indoor setting where social distancing isn’t possible. Meaning masks will be required for New Student Convocation.
Faculty or staff meeting with students, colleagues or visitors in private offices or conference rooms may also ask the attendees to wear masks.
On top of masking rules, SU has already required most of its students and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Aug. 1. Fitzsimmons said 96% of all benefited employees and 87% of full-time graduate and undergraduate students have submitted proof of vaccination.
At least 80% of the undergraduate population, 90% of the full-time graduate population attending in-person classes and 85% of employees were targeted in SU’s first round of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Because of Gov. Ralph Northam's recent announcement that state employees will be required to get vaccinated, LFCC employees are considered state employees and must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
Under Northam's orders, those who are not fully vaccinated or refuse to disclose their vaccination status must provide evidence of weekly negative COVID-19 test results. There are also vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
LFCC students are not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so the community college is not tracking student's vaccination rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.