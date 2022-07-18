HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — High school can be overwhelming. A swirling cacophony of academics, activities and socializing topped with a generous serving of teenage drama causes some kids to lose focus.
Handley High School offered a special outdoor adventure camp this week to give a few rising 10th graders a boost of confidence as they prepare for a new school year. The day camp was part of the ASPIRE (Accelerated Summer Program to Increase Readiness and Engagement) summer-school program, and it challenged about 20 selected students to step out of their comfort zone and participate in a series of activities where teamwork and communication were critical to success.
Karen Gyurisin, coordinator of the extended school year grant from the Virginia Department of Education that fully funded this week's ASPIRE camp, said the goal was to show students there is nothing they cannot do if they have faith in themselves and others. Hopefully, that boost of confidence will help the teens have greater academic success when they resume their studies at Handley this fall.
"We picked some students that could benefit from something in a non-school setting," Gyurisin said. "It's a great experience. ... They'll be more comfortable as they enter 10th grade, have a better start."
The ASPIRE excursion was held at River Riders Family Adventure Camp. Every day this week, participating students met at Handley High School at 8 a.m. and were driven to the outdoor recreation center in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where a different activity awaited each day — canoeing, whitewater rafting, climbing and more.
Thursday's adventure was ziplining through the tree canopy along the Potomac River. Fifteen of the campers took part in the nearly three-hour adventure, and while all of them were eager to glide through the air while suspended from a guide wire, most had to work hard to muster up the courage to try something they had never done before.
Fifteen-year-old Havyn Rutledge admitted she was "very nervous" as she slipped into an elaborate harness.
"Her first words when she got here were, 'I'm not doing the zipline,'" Gyurisin said.
Havyn's fears evaporated as soon as she completed the first leg of the three-hour zipline course. She could be seen smiling broadly as she glided along the steel wire 50 feet above the ground.
When 15-year-old Mailen Salas was asked if she was looking forward to ziplining, she squirmed a bit and said, "Yeah?"
Mailen, who said her favorite ASPIRE camp activity prior to Thursday had been tubing on the Potomac River, never ziplined before and admitted she was "a little nervous, a little bit."
Josiah Carter, 15, said he "kind of" did something like ziplining prior to Thursday's excursion to River Riders.
"At my cousin's birthday party, we did something with a zipline," Josiah said, but it was nowhere near as elaborate as the lengthy multi-section course in Harpers Ferry.
Sadye Zamitiz, 15, said tackling the zipline course would show her and her fellow students they can do anything they set their minds to, which she believes will lead to "a little less stress" when school starts this fall.
Gyurisin said the ASPIRE summer program continues next week at Shenandoah University, where participants will learn about esports, virtual reality, drones and other high-tech subjects that could lead to prosperous careers. They'll also get to watch rehearsals for an upcoming play in the college's Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
"It won't be quite as adventurous as this," Gyurisin said with a smile before putting on a harness and joining her students on the River Riders zipline course.
The 2022-23 school year for Winchester Public Schools begins on Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.