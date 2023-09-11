BOYCE — Aspire to be who you want to be, not who someone else expects you to be.
Former Harvard University President Drew Gilpin Faust offered this advice to Powhatan School students while visiting them Friday afternoon.
Powhatan, an independent prekindergarten though eighth-grade school near Boyce in Clarke County, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Faust, who grew up in Clarke County, is a member of its Class of 1960.
Her visit coincided with the recent release of her book, “Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury.” She described the book, which mentions some of her Powhatan experiences (back then the school was called Blue Ridge Country Day), as a tale of “one girl finding her way through the world” in the 1950s and 1960s — a period in which American society was changing amid resistance.
At the time, women were encouraged to stay at home, raise children and be “deferential to men who ruled the world,” Faust recalled.
“I fit very poorly into this set of expectations,” she told Powhatan students and faculty, because she wanted to help bring about change.
Faust recalled tense discussions with her mother about what was appropriate for women to wear and pursue as careers, if they were determined to work outside the home.
She also remembered a progress report sent home by her second-grade teacher, encouraging her parents not to let her read so much. The teacher apparently thought girls should have a limited education.
“It wasn’t fair,” she said.
Books were Faust’s connection to the world outside the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“Reading was important to me from a very early age,” she said. “I read piles of books.”
Strong females portrayed in books — both fiction and nonfiction — became her role models. They included teenage detective Nancy Drew, who Faust described as being able to achieve practically anything she set out to do, and diarist Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl who hid with her family during World War II to try and escape capture by the Nazis. Frank’s ambition was to become a writer, “something more than a wife and mother,” Faust said.
Another role model was Susan B. Anthony, who fought for women to have voting rights.
All three were “girls who dared” to be all they could be, Faust said.
Faust spent eight years at Powhatan before she moved north and graduated from Concord Academy in Massachusetts in 1964. There, she was inspired by a headmistress who “challenged us to be daring, too,” she said.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Bryn Mawr College in 1968, she obtained both a master’s degree and doctorate in American civilization from the University of Pennsylvania, having since become a renowned historian and educator.
Faust became not only the first woman, but also the first Southerner, to oversee Harvard, serving as its president from 2007-2018. She considers her legacy to the Ivy League university as having led it through a period of change in which it established “much more central values,” she said without elaboration.
Leaders at Harvard had to be willing to listen to new ideas and, ultimately, accept and embrace change, noted Faust. So should today’s students, she said.
That may require bravery, she admitted.
Still, “be open to things you might not expect” to encounter, Faust told Powhatan students.
All of her life’s achievements have resulted from paths she encountered and chose to take, sometimes unexpectedly, she said.
Those paths “show you choices beyond your own experiences,” Faust said. Taking them “challenges you to make choices .... toward (achieving personal) freedom and understanding who you are.”
And, providing those paths is “the fundamental message of what education must be” in the modern era, she asserted.
Faust joined local educators at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester later Friday to take part in a symposium titled, “Leading Innovation: A Discussion On the Future of Education.”
“Education has changed so much since I was a kid,” she told The Winchester Star following her presentation at Powhatan.
One major way, she mentioned, is that students are now able to express their creativity more at school.
To prepare them for changes the world is encountering, such as through technology, as well as future changes that nobody today may anticipate, “schools need to give kids capabilities,” said Faust.
Those, she said, include critical thinking skills they need to decipher information and determine whether it’s true.
When asked how public and private schools differ, Faust responded, “Schools like this (Powhatan) have a great deal to offer” students in terms of being able to experiment with new learning techniques and “think independently to support excellence.”
Her visit to Powhatan on Friday was her first in many years. She admitted that she doesn’t get back to Clarke County often. Her last visit was several years ago to attend a funeral, she said.
Multiple times, Forbes magazine has ranked Faust as being among the world’s 100 most powerful women.
“This is an honor for us” to have her on campus again, said Powhatan Head of School Jay Briar. He said he hopes her remarks inspire students.
Faust was presented a watercolor, painted by Class of 2023 member Mia Timberlake, of her image on the cover of her new book.
