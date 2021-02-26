WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of beating another man on Feb. 19 and taking a semi-automatic pistol from the man’s waistband during the attack.
The assault and robbery occurred near the Bo’s Xpress convenience store at 3612 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) about 8:15 a.m., according to a Thursday email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Suspect Jabarie Marquez Mallett said the man owed him money and the only item stolen was the handgun, Gosnell said.
Mallett is accused of hitting the man several times in the face and knocking him to the ground before allegedly stealing the gun.
“While the victim was on the phone with 911, the accused then displayed the firearm toward the victim causing him to fear for his life and told the victim not come any closer to him,” Deputy Trey M. Cram wrote in a criminal complaint. The gun wasn’t found during a search of Mallett’s room in the Echo Village Budget Motel, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Mallett, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike, was charged with assault and battery, brandishing a weapon and robbery.
In 2019, the 36-year-old Mallett was charged with brandishing a weapon. In a plea bargain the following year in Winchester Circuit Court, the charge was dropped and Mallett pleaded guilty to manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance. The sentencing was deferred until May 21 of this year.
On the latest charges, Mallett is due back in Frederick General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on May 18. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday.
