WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man is accused of breaking another man’s jaw during a fight in the 400 block of Winchester Drive about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The fight occurred on the back deck of the home, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said the fight was fueled by alcohol, but he was unsure what it was about.
The complainant identified his attacker as Medgar Donovan Hayes, according to Deputy Anthony R. Ament’s criminal complaint. Ament said he interviewed Haynes around 6 a.m. on Saturday, and Haynes told him, “Things got a little heated and he got a little too upset.”
Ament said Haynes appeared uninjured, but the complainant had to have surgery on his jaw and had multiple cuts on his face.
Haynes, 51, of the 2700 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding. He is free on a $5,000 bond. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.