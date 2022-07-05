WINCHESTER — A Winchester man accused of severely assaulting a female acquaintance on Oct. 16 has decided to represent himself in court after claiming he and the alleged victim have mended their relationship.
Charles William Newman III, 45, of the 700 block of Kevin Court, was indicted last month by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on 12 counts of violating a protective order barring him from having any contact with the woman he reportedly stabbed 14 times and kicked and punched so severely that she suffered a broken jaw and two fractured vertebrae.
Those 12 charges join three other indictments that were handed down on Feb. 11 — malicious wounding and two counts of violating the protective order.
Newman, who in a Feb. 1 letter to Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court referred to the alleged victim as a "crackhead" and the aggressor in the assault, has been held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since Oct. 17. The 14 protective order violations reportedly occurred when he tried to phone the alleged victim on numerous occasions from the jail.
Newman has twice asked Winchester Circuit Court to set bond in his case — on March 11 and again on June 7 — and was denied both times. Following the June 7 hearing, he criticized defense attorney Paula de Man for not calling him to the stand to testify. De Man said she did not call her client because she did not want to give prosecutors an opportunity to cross examine him.
One week later, Newman wrote a letter to Winchester Circuit Court Judge Brian Madden asking that de Man be dismissed as his attorney so he could represent himself in future court proceedings.
"Since Paula de Man has been my counsel, she has tried to get me to plead guilty to the charges against me, with several plea deals sent from the [Assistant Winchester] Commonwealth's Attorney Michelle Miller," Newman wrote in the June 13 letter.
His request was granted on Tuesday morning.
On June 22, Newman wrote to Miller offering his own plea deal. He proposed reducing the malicious wounding charge to unlawful wounding and sentencing him to five years in prison.
One day later, Newman had a change of heart.
"Please disregard the letter that I sent you about serving a five-year prison term!" he wrote in a June 23 letter to Miller. "[The victim] and I have been reconciled and just want to ... live a normal and happy life."
Newman then repeated his request to reduce the malicious wounding charge to unlawful wounding, but this time suggested a five-year sentence with four years suspended and one year of credit for time served. He also proposed a four-year period of probation and payment of the alleged victim's medical bills.
"Please take this offer into consideration," Newman wrote. "All I wanna do is get out of jail and go back to work! And provide for my family!"
Newman is scheduled for a two-day jury trial Oct. 13-14 in Winchester Circuit Court. If convicted of malicious wounding, he faces up to 20 years in prison, with five years of that sentence being mandatory. Additionally, since a protective order violation in Virginia is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum jail term of 12 months, Newman faces an additional 14 years behind bars if found guilty of each count.
Seems Newman is working on an insanity plea. Fourteen stab wounds, broken jaw etc etc ... lock him away for a good while.
