GORE — Beating suspect Dustin John Synovec told police he was defending his mother when he assaulted her husband Rocky Crites, according to a criminal complaint.
“Dustin stated he was protecting his mother and he didn’t mean to take the situation as far as he did,” Deputy Nick H. Dempsey of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the complaint. “Dustin stated that he punched Rocky no more than five or six times.”
Deputies were called to the Mountain View Inn at 6851 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday for an assault complaint, according to the Sheriff’s Office call log. Police said witnesses told deputies they awoke to the sound of a large fight and shots fired and a man, later identified as Crites, lying in a pool of blood. Witnesses also said several shots were fired into the air and three or four men left the area in a pink car.
But Dempsey makes no reference to gunplay or other suspects in the complaint. He said Crites suffered a broken cheekbone, nose, and jaw and had cuts under his chin and on his lip.
Synovec, 24, of the first block of Green Lantern Lane in Capon, W.Va., was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. He is due back in Frederick General District Court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.
