WINCHESTER — A man taking out trash from his home at the Bellview Apartments on Bellview Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday said he was beaten by two teenagers who then fled in a car.
Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that the man had minor injuries from being punched in the face and falling down. He went to the nearby Sunoco gas station at 1630 S. Loudoun St. seeking help and police were called.
The man said the suspects made no demands or threats and he wasn't robbed. The suspects were described as two Black male teenagers, possibly 16 to 18 years old. One was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a black ski mask. The other had a beard and long hair. They fled north on South Loudoun in a blue, two-door car, but the man was unable to provide the make and model of the car.
