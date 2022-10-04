Taxable real estate properties in Frederick County saw a 21% average increase this year because of a white-hot market, according to Frederick County Commissioner of Revenue Seth Thatcher.
The increase reflects both residential and commercial parcels following the completion of the county's real estate reassessment for 2023.
Occurring every two years, the general real estate assessment process involves the reviewing and inspecting of properties in the county to determine their value in the real estate market. The Code of Virginia states, "assessments of real estate shall be made at 100% of their fair market value."
"Sales are happening at a level higher than prior assessed values. I would say the 21% average increase is higher than any we've had, and this would be my eighth appraisal," Thatcher said on Tuesday.
The 2023 reassessments represent arms-length transactions from the last two years. During that time real estate prices and sales soared.
About 50,000 notices containing updated reassessment values were mailed on Monday, according to Thatcher. They should reach local recipients in three to five days.
A property's assessed value determines how much real estate tax the owner pays annually, but the Frederick County Board of Supervisors ultimately sets the tax rate.
Frederick County's current real estate tax rate is 61 cents per $100 of a property's assessed value. So the owner of a home presently assessed at $250,000 would pay approximately $1,525 in property taxes this year. If that home's assessed value increases by 21% and the real estate tax rate remains unchanged, the owner would pay $1,845 next year.
The updated assessed values take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
"Our job is to assess the properties and they (the Board of Supervisors) can set the rate as they see fit," Thatcher said.
If the board adopts a revenue neutral tax rate, for instance, property owners would not see an increase in their tax bills next year.
Thatcher noted that, given the spike in assessed values, the 21% average increase may change once his office holds assessor hearings — they are scheduled for Oct. 13-Nov. 17, followed by Board of Equalization hearings to be held in the late spring and early summer of 2023.
