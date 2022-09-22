WINCHESTER — It's hard to find someone who doesn't have a friend or family member who is deaf or experiencing significant hearing loss.
To help people understand the challenges faced by the hearing impaired, the World Federation of the Deaf has designated the last full week of September as the International Week of Deaf People.
One of Winchester's leading advocates for area residents with profound hearing loss is Donna Day, the deaf and hard of hearing specialist at the nonprofit Access Independence of Winchester.
You won't find a better subject matter expert than Day. That's because she has been deaf since catching chickenpox and suffering a high fever when she was a year old. As she grew, she adapted by learning lip reading and American Sign Language.
"I grew up mainstreaming in school so I had to learn to lip read," Day said, but that skill wasn't much help when her teachers turned their backs to the class. "When I got to college, I had a sign language interpreter. I didn't know how much I liked history! I thought, 'Boy, I've missed a lot.'"
Day said she also wears a digital hearing aid that allows her to hear some words and sounds that she hadn't heard since she was a baby.
"I was hearing a beeping sound in my home and was trying to follow it because I didn't know what it was. It was the microwave beeping," she said with a smile. "I heard cicadas for the first time. It was driving me crazy!"
Day said technological advances like digital hearing aids and closed captioning for TV programs have been a blessing to the hard of hearing, but people with significant hearing loss still face daily challenges that other people don't understand. For example, not every deaf person can read lips and, unless they're talking to someone who knows sign language, it can be difficult to do basic things like order food at a restaurant or ask for help finding an item at a store.
On the flip side, there are people with poor hearing who don't know sign language and can only read lips. For them, COVID-19 was a curse because face masks covered most people's mouths for months.
"Some said, 'I'm not going anywhere, I'm staying home,'" Day said. "They're starting to come out now."
Another form of hearing loss makes it difficult to distinguish the voice of a person who is speaking when they're in a noisy area. Since it's not always feasible to ask everyone else to quiet down, "We have devices like 'pocket talkers' that help with background noise a little bit," Day said, referring to the personal assistive listening systems available from Access Independence.
The devices offered by the nonprofit's Technology Assistance Program for people with hearing loss are available at no cost to military veterans and individuals who meet the program's income requirements. For those who earn too much to qualify for a free adaptive telephone, alarm clock, doorbell or other device, the equipment can be sold at a discount or the nonprofit will help the applicant find an affordable option from another seller.
A good way to learn about Access Independence's services for the deaf and hard of hearing is to attend one of its upcoming community events:
- From 4 to 6 p.m. today, a free sign-language social for hearing and non-hearing adults will be held at West Oaks Farm Market at 4305 Middle Road near Winchester. Beginners and advanced users of American Sign Language are invited to refresh their skills or learn new ones in order to communicate more effectively.
- The nonprofit's premier annual fundraiser, Fall Ramp Up, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Access Independence at 324 Hope Drive in Winchester. The gathering will provide information on all of the services the organization offers to people with physical or cognitive impairments, and will also include raffles, kettle corn, a cake roll, food and drink for purchase, a Kid's Zone and a wheelchair obstacle course.
- A Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Access Independence. Day will tell attendees about devices offered by the nonprofit to assist people with hearing loss and their families. RSVPs are required so if you want to attend, call 540-931-9124 or email dday@accessindependence.org.
For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, the world is much easier to live in today than it was 20 or 30 years ago. In addition to the myriad technological devices available to those with hearing loss, Day said there is also more awareness and understanding of the deaf community.
"They're so friendly now," she said about people who encounter a deaf person. "Some of them have learned sign language. I have seen a lot of that."
When asked for advice to share with people who encounter a deaf person for the first time, Day said the key is to be patient and accepting.
"Don't say, 'I'll tell you later,' or, 'It's nothing important,'" she said. "We hate that. We want to know what everybody is talking about."
To learn more about Access Independence and the services it offers to area residents with physical and cognitive disabilities, visit accessindependence.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.