BERRYVILLE — The place where Desiree Moreland landed her first 40-hours-a-week job turned out to be the only place where she would ever work full time.
As a student at Clarke County High School, when it was where D.G. Cooley Elementary School is now, Moreland worked part-time for Doubleday (now Berryville Graphics) helping to bind books and for the Antique Hospital refinishing furniture. After graduating, she went to work in the town offices when they were on East Main Street.
It was 1976. She was 19, and she considered it to be her first “big girl job,” she said.
“I really didn’t have a title,” Moreland recalled. “I just worked the front desk.”
Her yearly salary was only about $3,200. According to an online inflation calculator, that was roughly the equivalent of $14,485 today, based on inflation.
Someone she knew suggested that she only stay until she found a better job, she said. But as time went on, her responsibilities increased. So did her salary.
Forty-three years after becoming a municipal employee, Moreland will retire on Monday from her current post as assistant town manager for finance and administration/treasurer. The job pays about $85,500 annually.
Explaining why she stayed so long, she said she always liked the people with whom she worked, and she enjoyed talking with residents who stopped by to pay their bills or do other business.
And, “I never got bored because the job (duties) kept changing” due to promotions, she said.
When Moreland started working at town hall, only two other employees were there: Jack Enders, who was town manager then, and Helen Enders, his cousin’s wife who was the bookkeeper. After she quit, Moreland took her job.
Considering that she hated math when she was in school, “I never imagined working with numbers for the rest of my life,” she said.
She has taken accounting courses at Lord Fairfax Community College, but she doesn’t have a degree in the field.
Still, “she’s always picked up skills really quickly,” said Gregory Jacobs, an accountant from Loudoun County who the town hired to replace Moreland. He got to know her well over the years through his involvement in some of the yearly audits of town finances that the state requires.
Overseeing town finances hasn’t been overly hard, Moreland said.
“Bookkeeping is more like a puzzle than it is math,” she said. It’s about “putting all the numbers where they go (in financial records) and putting together a picture” of the finances.
“It’s not like I’m solving a great equation or something,” she continued. “I’m just making sure everything balances at the end of the month.”
As the town has grown, so has its staff. Moreland said she once handled everything from tax and utility billings and collections to payroll.
Those duties now are shared. She supervises three other employees, including the town clerk, a finance clerk and a front desk clerk.
Although she enjoys her career, she points out that every job can be stressful sometimes.
Local government work has become more stressful as state and federal regulations have increased, she said.
“There’s so much more red tape now,” Moreland said. In preparing documentations required by state offices, for example, “everybody wants you to stop and tell them what you did and why you did it.”
“You have to jump through so many hoops,” she added. As a result, “it takes more people” now to get all of the work done.
Moreland is soft-spoken yet frank in conversation. She is regarded by her coworkers as always friendly, kind and helpful.
“She’s like our mom,” said Assistant Town Manager for Community Development and Operations Christy Dunkle, who is only a few years younger than Moreland.
Dunkle described Moreland as being “an organizer, an ear [for advice or just to listen sympathetically to a person’s concerns] and just a great friend.”
From a business perspective, “Desi has always made sure the town was well-represented,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said when she was honored during a recent Berryville Town Council meeting. For instance, “when you’re working with a contractor (such as to establish an agreement for services), there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it.”
Moreland has always done it right, he indicated.
“Her dedication ... and loyalty to the town is unmatched,” Dalton said.
She praised Dalton for his commitment to Berryville.
“Keith is one of the most dedicated people (to his job) you’ll ever find,” she said.
She commended other employees, too, and noted that some don’t live in Berryville. Unlike many places, the town doesn’t have residency requirements for its high-level employees. Council members have recognized that because Berryville is small, there may not always be housing available to fit the specific needs of employees’ families.
Moreland is one of those workers. Although she is a Clarke County native, she has lived in Cross Junction in northern Frederick County for about 20 years. She has driven approximately 25 miles to and from Berryville each day.
Employees who don’t live in Berryville care as much about the town and its residents as those who do, she emphasized, adding they probably spend more time there than anywhere else.
“This is my town. This is our town. We embrace it,” she said.
After Monday, Moreland won’t be making the commute nearly as often. Being a native, though, she plans to continue visiting regularly.
She always will be willing to come and provide help when her colleagues believe they need her expertise on projects, she said.
“These girls” in her office, Moreland said, “they’re like my family. They haven’t seen the last of me yet.”
Also, “you can’t expect Greg to know everything” about the job already, she said.
Moreland wants to spend more time with her family, and that makes her believe the time is right for her to retire.
Yet she believes that as Berryville grows, the town needs someone overseeing its finances who has more in-depth financial skills She believes Jacobs is the right person to succeed her.
“I’m a bookkeeper, not a CPA,” Moreland said. “Greg has a lot to offer the town (in that respect). It’s time to move it on up!”
