WINCHESTER — A conditional-use permit request to expand Green Valley Commons assisted living facility received unanimous support from the Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night.
The matter now goes to the Board of Supervisors for consideration on May 27.
The CUP application, submitted on behalf of Green Valley Commons by JK Lee Services, seeks to expand the assisted living facility at 549 Valley Mill Road from 34 to 40 beds.
“It’s been a good business, and I think it has supported the county well,” Planning Commission member Kevin Kenney said.
Also at the meeting, the panel reviewed the master development plan for Heritage Commons, which will be east of Winchester on a 150-acre property owned by Baltimore-based MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.
The plan, submitted by Pennoni Associates, calls for the development of 141.75 acres of property, with up to 645 multi-family residential housing units and at least 107,500 square feet of commercial development. It also includes 4.28 acres of right of way dedication for a future extension of Warrior Drive, 11.94 acres of preserved environmental features to be used for recreation and future connectivity with the Madison Village residential community.
The 150-acre property will be divided by Crossover Boulevard, a new major collector roadway connecting Winchester to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
The plan will be reviewed and discussed by the Board of Supervisors at a later meeting, but a public hearing will not be held, as the property was rezoned in December 2015.
MMA Capital Holdings has not said when development will begin. No one from Pennoni Associates could be reached for comment.
In other business, the Planning commission debated whether to permanently reduce the fee to construct a telecommunications tower from $7,000 to $750. The Board of Supervisors asked the panel to discuss the matter after temporarily reducing the fee to $750 until May 24.
Telecommunications towers in the county are a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. Towers in excess of 50 feet require a conditional-use permit.
A permanent fee reduction is being considered to encourage the placement of telecommunication facilities in under-served areas of the county, particularly rural areas west of Interstate 81. The reduced cost would make applying for a permit less burdensome to those who need improved service.
Frederick County Planner Tyler Klein said the county’s Development Reviews and Regulations Committee discussed the matter in late February and felt the $750 fee was insufficient given the complexity of the applications. The committee also noted that while towers 51-100 feet would likely be personal towers for an individual property owner or small local service providers, towers 101 feet and taller would be mainly for larger commercial telecommunication companies. The committee proposed a CUP application fee of $1,500 for towers 51-100 feet tall and $7,000 for towers over 101 feet .
While the commission ultimately did not have a clear consensus how the fee structure should work for towers 51-100 feet, several agreed that towers over 100 feet should be considered commercial and a $750 fee would be too low. The matter will be discussed by the Board of Supervisors at a later meeting.
