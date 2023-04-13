WINCHESTER — The Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA) is accepting registrations for its first golf tournament, the Kernstown Battlefield Classic, to be held June 9 at Rock Harbor Golf Course in Frederick County.
The KBA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization committed to preserving 388 acres of historical land at 3050 Saratoga Drive in Winchester that was initially purchased by William Hoge in 1732. Three significant Civil War battles were fought there: The First Battle of Kernstown on March 23, 1862; the Second Battle of Winchester on June 13-15, 1863; and the Second Battle of Kernstown on July 24, 1864.
In addition to preserving the battlefield and the structures on it — including a single-family house built in 1854 by Samuel Rees Pritchard — KBA volunteers educate visitors about the site and its significance during the Civil War.
The Kernstown Battlefield Classic is a fundraiser for the KBA. Registration is $100 per person until May 1, but the cost rises to $125 afterwards. Businesses are invited to sponsor the golf tournament for $500, a single hole for $150, a beverage cart for $250 or food service for $250.
Check-in time for the June 9 tournament at Rock Harbor Golf Course, 365 Rock Harbor Drive near Winchester, is 7 a.m. and tee off is at 8 a.m.
To register or learn more, call George Mangano at 540-877-0753 or email gmangano134@outlook.com.
