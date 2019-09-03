WINCHESTER — The Virginia Professional Fire Fighters organization has presented state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, with its Legislator of the Year award.
The surprise announcement came Friday morning during what Vogel thought was a ceremony to announce the organization’s endorsement of her campaign seeking re-election to a fourth four-year term representing Virginia’s 27th Senate District.
“I cannot believe you all did this for me,” Vogel said to a group of about 30 people who gathered at the front steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in downtown Winchester. “I’m so overwhelmed by your kindness and generosity and support.”
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters is a Richmond-based association of local labor unions. It represents more than 8,000 International Association of Fire Fighters members across the commonwealth.
John Wright, president of Frederick County Professional Fire Fighters, said Vogel was selected for the Legislator of the Year award because she championed causes to enhance the health and safety of career firefighters.
“One of the biggest things we’re struggling with right now is occupational cancers caused by toxins and carcinogens from fire scenes and fire stations,” Wright said. “We’ve had difficulty with the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission denying claims as soon as a firefighter contracts one of the cancers that are supposed to be covered.”
Robert L. Bragg III, president of Virginia Professional Fire Fighters, said the commission puts difficult burden-of-proof demands on firefighters who contract cancer because of the environments in which they work.
“Basically, for my 27-year career, I have to document every chemical on their list that I was exposed to, which is impossible,” Bragg said.
Fighting the commission’s claim rejections can take as long as three years, he said.
Bragg said Vogel promoted legislation in the General Assembly to improve the approval process so injured and ill firefighters can have their medical expenses approved and paid on a more timely basis.
“I love working with them,” Vogel said of Virginia’s firefighters. “To get the Legislator of the Year award from them for work that we did this year together is really a great honor.”
Vogel is being challenged in the Nov. 5 state Senate election by Democrat Ronnie Ross, a Middleburg resident who teaches English at Highland School in Warrenton.
The 27th Senate District includes Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Fauquier, as well as parts of Loudoun, Culpeper, and Stafford counties.
