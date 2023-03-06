WINCHESTER — The Kernstown Battlefield Association (KBA) will commemorate the 161st anniversary of the First Battle of Kernstown on March 25 with a special walking and driving tour of Kernstown Battlefield.
The tour will be led by Gary L. Ecelbarger, author of the book "We Are In for It!: The First Battle of Kernstown, March 23, 1862," with support from docents with the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association.
The First Battle of Kernstown was fought on March 23, 1862, and ended with the Union Army defeating Confederate troops under the command of Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.
According to a media release from the KBA, the 161st anniversary tour on March 25 will begin with a morning walk across the Kernstown Battlefield property at 3050 Saratoga Drive in Winchester, allowing participants to see where Union artillery was stationed on Pritchard's Hill and the initial Confederate infantry attack at the fields next to Barton's Woods.
After a break for lunch, the afternoon portion of the tour will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the battlefield's Visitor Center. Attendees will then drive to nearby Rose Hill Park and Sandy Ridge for continued discussions of the afternoon and early evening stages of the intense battle.
The tour is free and begins at 9 a.m. Participants should meet at the battlefield's Artillery Building and dress appropriately for walking through pastures and woods.
Attendees will be responsible for their own lunch, either by bringing food or dining at a local restaurant, and the tour should conclude by 4 p.m.
Anyone who wants to join the commemorative tour should bring water and any other personal items that may be needed for the day. Donations to the KBA would be appreciated, and all proceeds will be used to provide more historical programs for the community.
Participants are asked to pre-register at kernstownbattle.org so organizers can have an accurate head count in advance. Any questions may be submitted through the KBA's website or by calling 540-450-3785 and leaving a message.
