WINCHESTER — Sean Astin said he loves coming to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival because he believes Winchester is the embodiment of an ideal American community.
Astin participated in his fourth festival over the weekend, continuing a tradition that began nearly 20 years ago when he and actor Loni Anderson served as co-grand marshals of the 2004 festivities.
"I was saying to somebody today that I am recognizable wherever I go, but what I don't hear a lot of until I get to the Shenandoah Valley is, 'Hey, it's Sean Astin,'" the actor said during an interview on Friday. "They actually know my name here. I've got street cred!"
Astin's love of the festival is as deep as the festival's love for him. On Friday, the man who has become perhaps the most beloved celebrity to ever participate in the annual springtime celebration was wearing a tie once owned by longtime festival volunteer Jim Ross because Astin wanted to honor the man who did so much for Apple Blossom prior to his passing on April 12, 2017.
Astin has managed to find time for his many trips to Winchester despite a hectic acting schedule that has included appearances in legendary films including "Rudy," "The Goonies," "Toy Soldiers" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, recurring appearances on popular TV shows including "Stranger Things," "24" and "The Big Bang Theory" and voiceover work ranging from the documentaries "Remember the Sultana" and "Meerkat Manor" to the animated series "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
He also went back to school recently to further his education.
"I'm in grad school right now," Astin said. "My COVID accomplishment was going to be getting a master's degree, which turned out to be harder than I thought."
Astin said he's taking courses in public policy through American University.
"He's doing an excellent job but is still finishing slower than me, even though we started at the same time," joked the eldest of his three daughters, Alexandra Louise "Ali" Astin, who this week will receive a master's degree in dramatic arts from Harvard University.
Higher education is a passion for the Astin family. Sean Astin's father, 93-year-old actor John Astin of "The Addams Family" fame, was director of the Theater Arts and Studies Department at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore until he retired in 2021.
"We just saw him," his son said last week. "He's doing great."
"He has a photographic memory," Ali Astin said about her grandfather. "When I was writing my master's in dramatic arts, I would call him because he was the only person in the world who could say, 'You're looking for Page 53 in a purple book that was discontinued in 1983.'"
Sean Astin's second festival appearance was in 2014 when Ali Astin served as Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queen. He returned in 2018 when middle daughter Elizabeth Louise Astin wore the queen's crown, and again this year to celebrate the reign of his youngest daughter, Queen Shenandoah XCVI Isabella Louise "Bella" Astin.
"It's very nice to see all these people [in Winchester] who have basically been family to me since I was a little kid," Bella Astin said on Friday.
Sean Astin has been to Winchester so often, he has become a friend to many in the community. Since friends love to tease each other, it was noted on Friday that his three daughters are all queens and his wife, Christine Astin, is a former Miss Teen Indiana, so one could wonder why the patriarch's presence was even necessary.
"I'm just a bucket of junk!" Astin said as his wife and daughters laughed boisterously. "Do I have any titles? Squire? Stable boy? I don't know."
"You're Mr. Christine Astin!" Ali Astin suggested.
Sean Astin said he's proud to be the father of not one, not two, but three Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival queens. However, with no more daughters waiting in the wings to wear the crown, local residents may worry he won't be attending any more festivals. Astin said he hopes that's not the case because he and his wife are now hoping to return to Winchester with the grandchildren they hope to have someday soon.
"I've been saying it forever," the 52-year-old said about his desire for grandkids. "I can't wait."
