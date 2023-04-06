WINCHESTER — One of the area's most frequently requested transportation services is about to become a reality.
Starting April 17, WinTran will be making a dozen bus runs every weekday from Winchester to Laurel Ridge Community College and back again.
"It's been a long time coming but we finally have all the pieces in place," WinTran Operations Manager Kenny Johnson said on Thursday. "We've purchased two additional buses to add to our fleet and hired additional staff to accommodate the scheduling."
Johnson wasn't kidding when he said the new bus route has been a long time coming. For at least a decade, perhaps longer, officials at Rouss City Hall have been trying to find a way to offer WinTran bus runs to the college near Middletown, but funding always came up short and Frederick County showed no interest in partnering with the city to help with expenses.
The solution turned out to be the federal government.
From June 2021 to June 2022, Winchester received $12.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Biden administration to help offset expenses the city incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council agreed to use a portion of the ARPA money to hire two additional WinTran drivers.
Additionally, in December 2021, the city learned it would receive $8.7 million for transit needs over the next five years as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. A portion of that money was used to buy two new WinTran buses.
Johnson said those two new buses are currently parked in City Yards and are somewhat generic looking, but next week, the vehicles will be wrapped with professional vinyl decals promoting the new route to and from Middletown.
Starting April 17, WinTran buses will pick up passengers every weekday at six bus stops — East Boscawen Street, the Bank of Clarke County on East Piccadilly Street, the corner of Braddock and Amherst streets, Handley High School, the Shihadeh Innovation Center and the corner of Jubal Early and Apple Blossom Drive. The buses will be at those stops 12 times throughout the day, starting at 7:10 a.m. and ending at 8:35 p.m., to take passengers to Laurel Ridge Community College.
Johnson suggested that people who are not within walking distance of one of the bus stops can drive to one of the four downtown autoparks and park there for the day while using WinTran to get to and from Middletown.
The drive to Middletown will take 17 minutes and buses will remain at the school for 10 minutes at a time. A dozen return trips to the downtown Winchester bus stops will begin at 7:55 a.m. and end at 8:45 p.m.
Until July 1, all WinTran bus service — including the new route to Laurel Ridge — is being offered to riders at no charge. That's because an increase in federal transit subsidies in 2021 made it possible for WinTran to waive all passenger fares for two years.
After the free ridership period ends on July 1, Johnson said WinTran will start charging passengers again. Unless City Council steps in and revises the rates, fares will be $1 for adults and 50 cents for students, seniors, people with a disability and Medicare recipients. Children under the age of 2 will ride for free, and route transfers will be offered at no charge.
Johnson said the new bus route to Laurel Ridge Community College promises to be very popular, but his first task is making sure people know about it.
"We've been working with Laurel Ridge to make sure they have all the information about the route," he said, "and we're working with local high schools to get the information out to students who want to continue their education but may not have the transportation or means to get there."
For a complete schedule and route map for the new Winchester-to-Laurel Ridge buses, visit https://bit.ly/3KEhwaD. To learn more about WinTran, go to winchesterva.gov/public-transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.