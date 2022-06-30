WINCHESTER — For the first time in at least five years, Winchester’s Police and Fire and Rescue departments are both fully staffed.
That’s a dramatic turnaround from just two years ago, when tensions between Rouss City Hall and the two public safety departments made it a challenge to find police officers, firefighters and paramedics willing to come to Winchester and build a career.
When City Manager Dan Hoffman started his job on Sept. 28, 2020, one of his first goals was finding ways to improve the city’s public safety network. He went on a 12-hour ride-along with the Police Department, then worked full 24-hour shifts in all four of Winchester’s fire and rescue stations — Friendship, Rouss, Shawnee and South End.
“I want to see the conditions in which they’re working, the status of their apparatus,” Hoffman told The Winchester Star during his first week as city manager. “I want them to know I’m doing my best to understand their day-to-day lives.”
On Thursday, Hoffman said a variety of factors led to a remarkably quick turnaround with the Police and Fire and Rescue departments.
“We’ve been better engaged with our employees ... given the challenge of retaining police officers and the past issues that our firefighters were having with city management,” he said. “We’ve addressed a lot of those issues and, of course, we’ve taken care of them. We’ve approved salary increases and additional equipment — we’ve really tried to make not just their financial picture better, but also their work environment.”
Fire and Rescue
The Winchester Fire and Rescue Department arguably had to overcome the biggest obstacles in order to reach full staffing. In April 2020, an independent study of the department by Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) of Chantilly found it to be in the midst of a significant crisis.
According to ESCI’s report, an atmosphere of distrust existed between then-City Manager Eden Freeman and Fire and Rescue’s career and volunteer personnel. The ongoing tensions created a situation where there weren’t enough firefighters and paramedics on staff to adequately protect the city from fires and emergencies.
At the time of the report’s publication, a total of four people — Allen Baldwin, William A. Garrett, Frank Wright and Scott Kensinger — had served as permanent or interim chief of the Fire and Rescue Department in the prior three years. Also, the department had not had full staffing since Jan. 30, 2017, and that only lasted 28 days.
On June 2, 2020, then-chief Garrett resigned after a one-year tenure in which he frequently clashed with Freeman, who herself had left her job in mid-March. Interim City Manager Mary Beth Price named Hadden Culp, who had retired nine years earlier from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department, to serve as interim chief.
Culp, with help from Winchester Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Jon Henschel, immediately began implementing many improvements that had been recommended in the ESCI report, including improved communications and cooperation with the city manager’s office.
Culp was the department’s interim chief until April 26, 2021, when Henschel, who had been with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department since 1997, was promoted to chief.
Henschel continued Culp’s quest to implement ESCI’s suggestions and improve the department. He delivered frequent progress reports to City Council, oversaw the development of Fire and Rescue’s first five-year strategic plan and authorized overtime for firefighters and paramedics to ensure there would be at least two people in every emergency vehicle that responded to fires, accidents and other incidents.
“It’s been a full team effort,” Henschel said on Thursday. “We’ve taken the items within the study, broken them out, identified some of our most critical areas of need and addressed those items pretty quickly. And I will say we’ve had the benefit of some of this federal funding [from COVID-19 financial assistance programs] over the past couple of years that helped us resolve a few of these issues we faced.”
Today, the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department is back to its full complement of 78 full-time employees, including field personnel and office staff. The only caveat, Henschel said, is that nine of those firefighters are still in training and won’t be elevated to full operational status for a few more months.
Henschel already has plans to expand the department’s staff.
“We want to start putting a minimum of three [personnel] on each of our firefighting apparatus so that we’re operating safely and providing the best service we can to community members,” he said.
As for how his department is now getting along with Rouss City Hall, Henschel said, “I firmly believe that we’ve bridged that gap and have a very open, transparent and good relationship.”
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}Police{/h4}
Winchester Police Chief John Piper has been with the city for nearly five years but, until recently, has never had a fully staffed department.
Now, the Winchester Police Department has a full contingent of 80 police officers, and Piper is making plans to bring in more to better serve the growing community.
“Anytime that you have organizational change, there’s obviously going to be stress and, frankly, some people that just don’t want to get on board with what that change is,” Piper, who has been Winchester’s police chief since Sept. 1, 2017, said on Thursday about one of the problems he faced trying to get his department back to full staffing.
Adding to the difficulties in attracting and retaining officers, he said, were a series of national trends that included citizens developing negative perceptions of police, a series of criminal justice reforms that some officers felt hindered their ability to do their job effectively, the COVID-19 pandemic that made it difficult to recruit personnel and growing complaints about low pay for personnel.
Piper said his department managed to address the bulk of those issues, starting with a reminder to his staff that most people in the Winchester area have a positive attitude about police. He and Hoffman also created salary incentives for new and incumbent staff members, and implemented $5,000 hiring bonuses to attract more officers who have already been trained and certified.
“The certified officers are huge because we spend, on average, about $32,000 to fully equip and train a new officer,” Piper said. “It’s a win for them because they’re coming into a great environment, and it’s a win for us because we’re getting officers on the street much more quickly than having to wait six months [for new recruits to complete academy training] plus another 12 weeks of field training.”
Now that he’s fully staffed, Piper said he wants to keep it that way by promoting “a culture where people feel appreciated. Pay and benefits are only a small part of why people get into law enforcement and, more importantly, why they stay.”
“It’s become very much a family feel here, an environment where people care about one another,” he said.
Hoffman said it’s gratifying to see how quickly Winchester’s Police and Fire and Rescue departments have bounced back after several challenging years.
“From when I started to today, there’s a night and day difference,” he said. “Of course, it’s not just me. It’s a team effort that includes our HR (Human Resources) Department, Chief Henschel and Chief Piper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.