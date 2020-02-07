WINCHESTER — Once every other week, you might spot several students using sign language over dinner in Shenandoah University's Brandt Student Center.
It's part of a bigger effort to give students an opportunity to practice American Sign Language (ASL). These "semi-silent" dinners are hosted by the university's ASL Club. So far, the dinners are attracting five to 10 people. The most recent dinner was on Wednesday night.
SU sophomore Alanna King, 19, of Fairfax, started the ASL Club in the fall of 2018. She isn't hearing-impaired, but she has been working with people in the deaf community for years. She remembers seeing people at her church using ASL and wanting to learn it to get to know them better.
"It's been a fun community to be a part of," said King, who serves as the club's president. "The more languages you know, the more people you can connect with and understand ... so that's exciting we're bringing that to SU, too."
SU currently offers four levels of ASL courses. The two beginning levels are taught online, while the two intermediate levels are taught in-person.
King said the ASL Club gives students taking the online classes an opportunity to practice.
Meagan Sheehan, 20, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, who is a sophomore at SU, is the club's vice president. She said she wants to learn ASL because she is dyslexic.
"So having a visual language that applies to college and also is applicable to real life is something that's really helped me personally," Sheehan said.
King is studying public health. She hopes to be able to incorporate ASL in her career, when needed.
In addition to the semi-silent dinners, the club has occasional meetings and has hosted a game night where students played silent "Jeopardy." Club members have also played the "telephone" game, but instead of whispering into a person's ear to pass the message, they stand in a line and sign the message to the next person.
Sheehan said it's important for people who can hear to be aware of the ways in which they interact with those who rely on sign language to communicate.
"I think it's really important to create more awareness about the deaf community and ways that you impact it as a hearing person," Sheehan said. "Because there are some ways you can be rude."
She remembers being at a coffee shop when a barista started yelling at a deaf customer, who the barista thought was just hard of hearing. Meanwhile, the deaf customer was signing to the barista about being deaf.
"It was a really frustrating interaction, so I think just watching the person and letting them essentially write to you or do something letting them lead the way" is a better way to interact, Sheehan said.
