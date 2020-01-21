WINCHESTER — For Hakeem Leonard, assistant professor of music therapy at Shenandoah University, the term “gap year” has different meanings for different people.
Leonard, who was keynote speaker for the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance on Monday evening, said a gap year is often a year-long break from education for a student transitioning before or after college.
But this year, it’s “time to grow up,” he told more than 100 people in Goodson chapel. This year, he said, is a gap year for justice.
He asked the audience to say “I want justice,” and the group echoed the phrase back.
Leonard made his remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday recognizing the slain civil rights leader.
He said King did not just fight for unity. He fought for a “more just unity.”
Leonard said justice must exist for marginalized communities, including LGBTQ people and those with disabilities.
In efforts to create unity, the phrase “ally” can come up, Leonard told the audience. He said he encourages people to say “I aspire” to be an ally instead of “I am an ally.”
“I aspire to be an ally, but I can’t define that narrative,” Leonard said. “You tell me how to be an ally. What is your narrative? What is your hope?”
Interwoven throughout the service were spiritual and protest songs led by the Harambee Gospel Choir. The audience was encouraged to sing along.
There also were readings from various sacred texts, with quotes interjected from King’s letters, sermons and speeches.
As the ceremony began, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons welcomed the crowd. At one point, she directed her attention to a group of students from Garland R. Quarles Elementary School in Winchester.
“You give us hope for the next generation,” Fitzsimmons said. “We have worked hard and there is so much left to be done, and we will be needing you some day.”
Fitzsimmons added that she knows there’s more work to be done.
“We are working hard in the resistance and paving the way so that it is not so hard for everyone to love each other and work with each other in the years to come,” she said.
After the event, SU senior Benjamin Crowder, 21, of Fredericksburg, said that as an African-American student he appreciates the inclusive feeling created by the university’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance.
“Everybody should aspire to be an ally to each other and with that hopefully we can come to a day where there is true equality and justice in the world,” Crowder said about what he took away from the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.