WINCHESTER — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, or a place to take out-of-town guests, consider a visit to The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
The museum announced this week that due to popular demand the special exhibition of the rare and iconic works from the famous Tiffany Studios has been extended an extra week.
But Steinlen: Cats — a traveling exhibition of feline-themed works by Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen— will end Sunday.
Also, if you’re more of a dog person, the MSV will offer a dog-friendly happy hour — Yappy Hour — on Saturday.
Yappy Hour
Dog lovers looking for a fun Labor Day Weekend outing with their pooch will want to visit the MSV from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday for Yappy Hour.
The event is a fundraiser for the The Trails at the MSV — a 90-acre, free-admission park with miles of dog-friendly trails opening at the Museum in 2020. Yappy Hour includes beer, wine, and hard cider tastings; live music from Bryan Stutzman and Crazy After Midnight; and a variety of special dog activities.
Canine attendees may taste dog beer and ice cream from At Your Bark’n Call, get their photo taken at a “Bark”aritaville-themed dog photo booth operated by Linden Heights Animal Hospital, and create paw-print art. Canine sports demonstrations from the Blue Ridge Dog Training Club will take place throughout the evening.
Yappy Hour attendees (human and canine) will get a sneak peek of the future park on guided trails site tours at 4:45 and 6:15 p.m.
Bringing a dog is not required, but any dogs attending Yappy Hour must be on a leash.
Full servings of wine, beer, and hard cider; treats from a dog biscuit bar; and food from 3Fires Oven and Crash Test Yummies will be available for purchase.
Yappy Hour will take place on the Museum’s event lawn and Reception Hall Patio. The MSV exhibitions and formal gardens will not be open during Saturday’s event.
The fee to attend Yappy Hour — which includes all event activities, dog treat tastings, and tastings from Winchester Brew Works, Alesatian Brewing Co., James Charles Vineyard & Winery, the Wine Mill, and Winchester Ciderworks — is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Those interested in registering in advance may do so at www.themsv.org/YappyHour19 or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 240.
Steinlen: Cats
Cat lovers have through Sunday to see Steinlen: Cats — a traveling exhibition of feline-themed works by Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen.
A French-Swiss artist whose career spanned the transition from Art Nouveau to Modernism, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen (1859–1923) was a printmaker, illustrator, painter, and sculptor. Steinlen often depicted animals in his work, specifically cats, as well as the bohemian cabaret culture of turn-of-the-century Paris. Cats appealed to Steinlen because of their charm, personality, and movement, and he tried to capture these qualities in his art.
Organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Steinlen: Cats focuses exclusively on the artist’s images of cats as he experimented with a wide range of styles. On view at the MSV since May 2, the exhibition presents 26 works made between 1894 and 1923, and includes drawings, lithographs, a bronze sculpture, and books featuring Steinlen’s cat illustrations.
Steinlen’s best-known work — the cabaret advertisement The Black Cat Cabaret (La Tournée du Chat Noir), the 1896 poster featuring a black cat silhouetted against a burnt orange background—is now an icon of the poster craze of the late 1800s. A version of this poster is among the works on view in Steinlen: Cats. The exhibition features both highly stylized and tender, realistic images, such as a blue crayon sketch dating to 1910–20 of a cluster of kittens snuggling with their mother.
Steinlen: Cats also features a “Sketch and Post” interactive where visitors of all ages may try their hand at drawing cats. Visitors are encouraged to share their feline drawings in the exhibition and post them on social media with the hashtag #CatsatTheMSV.
Tiffany Glass
The works from the famous Tiffany Studios was initially scheduled to close Sept. 1, but the exhibition has been extended until Sept. 8.
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light presents 19 lamps and five windows made between 1897 and 1910 by Tiffany Studios. The exhibition is organized by The Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, N.Y.
As a painter, Louis C. Tiffany (1848–1933) was captivated by the interplay of light and shadows across landscapes, and this fascination found its expression in his glass “paintings.” As his artistic and business interests expanded into interior design and the decorative arts, Tiffany created firms where hundreds of artists and artisans created leaded-glass windows, lamps, mosaics, glassware, and more. By the late 1800s, Louis Tiffany had achieved international acclaim for his design, craftsmanship, and innovative use of glass.
Along with presenting lamps and windows, the exhibition illustrates the labor-intensive process of making leaded-glass shades, details the different types of glass used by Tiffany, highlights the contributions of key Tiffany chemists and designers, and explores the topic of authenticity through the display of three Tiffany lamp forgeries.
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light offers visitors the opportunity to see stunning works made by Tiffany Studios, including a one-of-a-kind dragonfly hanging shade and a beautiful example of Tiffany’s iconic Wisteria lamp design.
The only known Tiffany shade of its kind, the Dragonfly Hanging Shade was made around 1905 and features a swarm of glass dragonflies set among turquoise glass jewels on a yellow opalescent glass background. The exhibition includes a Wisteria Library Lamp, one of the most iconic lamp designs produced by Tiffany Studios. Made around 1901 and on a tree-trunk bronze base, the lamp’s complex pattern is comprised of nearly 2,000 pieces of glass.
◆◆◆
A regional cultural center, the MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. The MSV includes galleries displaying permanent collections and rotating exhibitions, the Glen Burnie House, seven acres of gardens, and is the future home of The Trails at the MSV, a 90-acre art park with three miles of trails.
The MSV is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 or $8 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18. General admission is always free to youth ages 12 and under and to MSV Members. Thanks to corporate partner Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., admission is free to all every Wednesday. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the MSV is open free of charge each Wednesday until 8 p.m. Additional details are available at www.theMSV.org or by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 235.
