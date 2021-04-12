CROSS JUNCTION — After serving nearly 45 years in various roles at Timber Ridge School, which serves emotionally disturbed and behaviorally disordered adolescent boys between the ages of 10 and 21, John Lamanna retired last month as executive director.
Derek Unger, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, who has worked at Timber Ridge in different capacities for more than 20 years, has been appointed the school’s chief executive officer.
Located in northern Frederick County, Timber Ridge School accepted its first student in 1971 (it was called Leary Educational Foundation back then). Lamanna started working at Timber Ridge in 1976 as a residential counselor, a year before it became Timber Ridge School. In 2007, he became executive director.
Students enter Timber Ridge primarily through three types of referrals — the Department of Education, the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Social Services.
The average stay for a student is eight to 10 months, which is about half as long as it used to be. Previously, students would stay 18 to 24 months on average, Unger said.
Currently, 41 students are enrolled at Timber Ridge.
Lamanna recently reflected on how he watched the school grow over the years, with more dormitories, a dining hall, a gymnasium, an administration building, and two new school buildings added. During his tenure as executive director, Lamanna helped spearhead a fundraising campaign for a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center to be built on campus.
About $860,000 of a $1.1 million goal has been raised so far. The new facility will help instruct students in technical education, such as carpentry, welding and other fields. A groundbreaking for construction has not been determined yet.
Over the last five or so years, Lamanna said Timber Ridge has implemented a substance abuse program for its students, which is one of the only approved and certified type of programs for adolescents in Virginia. The school also has improved its severe mental health services.
These services are needed now more than ever, Lamanna said, because reduced in-person schooling due to COVID-19 over the past year has created more stress for students and their families.
“The need has grown due to the pandemic,” Lamanna said.
During the pandemic, Lamanna created a Pandemic Response Team comprised of school leaders to help guide staff and students. About 55% of staff will be vaccinated later this month, Unger said, and he hopes to see the percentage of vaccinated employees grow. Parents and visitors were not allowed on campus until mid-February to hep prevent the spread of the virus.
The school got hit by the virus about 16 days after Thanksgiving. Seventeen students and about 20 staff members were infected, Unger said. Some staff members had to leave their jobs at the school because of long-term effects they’re still experiencing from contracting COVID-19, he added. Unger got severely sick from COVID-19 in March 2020.
“This whole year has really taught us perseverance,” said Debbie Vance, the school’s executive assistant and coordinator of marketing and public relations. “We keep thinking [COVID-19] is going to end, and it doesn’t.”
For Unger, the pandemic has reinforced the value of family.
“Here the kids and staff are our family,” Unger said.
The commitment of staff to help students who have dealt with emotional issues, have feelings of mistrust and experienced trauma is a huge motivating factor for Unger to continue working at Timber Ridge.
Lamanna agrees.
“The big pride is having a young man coming through our doors with despair and significant trauma, and they leave us with hope and a future filled with promise,” he said. “I think it’s that pride that I have in the success of each one of those students and the staff that work with them. It’s a very rewarding job in that sense.”
For more about Timber Ridge School, visit timberridgeschool.org.
