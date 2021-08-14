WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ convocation for the 2021-22 school year looked a little sparse compared to previous years, as Handley High School staff sat socially distanced and wearing face masks in the Patsy Cline Theatre while the rest of the division’s employees tuned in via livestream Friday morning.
Looking out over the audience, it was apparent that “the war with COVID-19” is not over, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
The first day of the new school year for the division is Thursday. Students will be attending in-person classes five days a week. Last year, the pandemic forced the division to offer students a choice between hybrid learning (a combination of in-person and online classes) or 100% online learning.
At the beginning of the summer, Van Heukelum said he was hopeful that COVID-19 vaccinations and herd immunity would result in a normal school year this fall without a mask mandate. But with the rise of the delta variant, all students and staff must wear masks when classes resume next week, just like they did last year.
“We don’t make the timeline, COVID makes the timeline” Van Heukelum said, citing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.
But the school division is “moving forward” even as the pandemic drags on, Van Heukelum said.
Winchester Mayor David Smith told the division’s approximately 1,188 employees, including 402 teachers, that the past year was difficult amid the pandemic and a national “racial awakening” last summer.
“Under the most difficult circumstances, our school system continued to do what they do best, serve our kids and serve our community. We recognize you,” Smith said.
Kelly Carey, the division’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, agreed that it has been a difficult time for everyone, especially for school employees.
“Last year was a very difficult year, and at times, many times, I did not know if I would make it,” Carey told her colleagues. “I thought about giving up and quitting. I cried a lot. I cried for myself, my colleagues, our students and families and our community.”
Carey, an instructional technology resource teacher, said she would not have survived without support from her co-workers.
“Together, we survived,” she said.
Carey believes that while students are returning to school with academic setbacks as a result of the pandemic, they are “not behind.”
“It’s OK that they’re not on reading level, we can work on that,” she said. “Right now, however, these students need you more than anything else.”
WPS staff was also reminded during the convocation of the nation’s worsening teacher shortage.
Van Heukelum said the crisis is real and that “something’s got to give.”
He encouraged staff to advocate for the importance of the teaching profession.
Winchester Education Association President Holly Sanders agreed, but told the audience that in order to advocate for the teaching profession, educators need to demonstrate that “education is a place where their talents will be valued and their voices will be respected.”
That includes teacher compensation being commensurate with their level of education, Sanders said.
“Could it be because Virginia ranks 33rd in teacher pay?” she asked in reference to the teacher shortage. “Could it be because Virginia teachers are over $9,000 under the national average?”
As of May 1, Virginia public educators are allowed to establish unions in their school districts. This is the result of the General Assembly overturning a prohibition on collective bargaining in schools. To move forward with collective bargaining, the WEA needs authorization cards from 50% of certified or licensed WPS staff plus one more member to make a simple majority.
Sanders said she wants to see 100% participation from staff, not just 51%.
“We have to fight for what we deserve,” Sanders said. “You are all worth advocating for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.