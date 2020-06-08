Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County baseball player Mike Edwards

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position:Third base
Parents: Mike and Aime Edwards
Hometown: Winchester, moved to Berryville in sixth grade
What do you love about baseball: I like how it’s a team sport and how I get to play with all of my friends.
Most memorable moment in baseball: One of them was when we were down by one run against Rappahannock. It was a reunion thing where a [former Clarke County] team — it was a good team that went to regionals — was there watching us. We were down by one run in the seventh inning and I hit a home run to tie it and we went on to win that game.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: In practice one time, I was taking ground balls and I missed one. It hit me in the head and I got a concussion.
Most difficult moment in baseball: I think it’s that it’s a whole team sport. You can have a good day, but the whole team has to be playing good to win. It’s trying to come together as team to win that is the hardest part. It’s how you’re team plays, not just how you play.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa [Bob Caylor], he used to watch me play baseball when I was young. He supported my whole thing. He died when I was like 10; Manny Machado, I’ve always grown up liking watching him play baseball; Donald Trump, he’s an awesome guy and I’d love to talk to him.
Guilty pleasure: Skiing. I went out to Colorado once [this year] and it was fun.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jim] Drucker. He teaches small engine. He’s just a really cool guy and his class is fun.
Favorite athlete: Manny Machado
Favorite team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: “Bad Boys 2”
Favorite TV show: “Prison Break”
Favorite song: “No Bystanders” by Travis Scott
Favorite food: Chipotle. I like a steak bowl or a steak quesadilla.
Plans after high school: I’m going to JMU and trying to get an engineering degree. I got interested in engineering just taking classes and learning about it more and more. I’m just going into it and seeing where it takes me.
