Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County basketball player Cordell Broy

Clarke County High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Delanna and Kenny Broy
Hometown: Berryville
What do you love about basketball?: Playing with my team. Bringing everything together, playing with everybody that I love. I’m playing with a lot of friends that I won’t get to see as much in the future.
Most memorable moment in basketball: My four dunks in one game against Warren County [on Jan. 10]. We just kept stealing it from them, I kept going up the court for outlet passes, and [my teammates] kept throwing me the ball.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: When I shot the ball and hit the top of the backboard, also in that Warren County game. I was still bringing the energy, but I didn’t have a good shot there.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Don’t really have one. I just have make sure I need to put in the effort to get the outcome I want.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My [grandmother Dianna]; I admire everything about her. That was my go-to person. She was always there. I could tell her anything. She always got me whenever I needed her. She picked me up for school, took me to all my practices, signed me up for football, basketball and baseball. I just miss her. She passed away six years ago. And Kobe Bryant and [Kobe’s daughter] Gigi Bryant; I just like the mamba mentality that they had. [Kobe’s mentality] is what brought me to basketball when I was a little kid. [Kobe is] who I watched all the time.
Biggest athletic influence: Kobe Bryant. Just who he is has had a big influence on me.
Favorite teacher: Ms. [Jane] Roberts (a special education teacher at Clarke County High School). She always helps me. She never gives up on me. She pushes me.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Olympus Has Fallen”
Favorite TV show: “Last Chance U”
Favorite song: “Robbin’ Jeans” by Lil Krank
Favorite food: Steak and cheese sub
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mushrooms
Plans after high school: Go to college, and hopefully play a sport. Football, basketball, baseball, whatever gives me the best opportunity. I don’t know what I might want to study in college. Math is my favorite subject in school. Once you get a hang of it, it’s easy. It’s just new things you have to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.